What LeBron Has To Say About The Cavs Losing Streak

Isiah Thomas Says Charles Barkley Doesn’t Understand LeBron James Because He Has No Rings

ashley-burns
Senior Writer
02.02.17 2 Comments

Getty / NBA TV

Somehow the biggest feud of this NBA season isn’t Kevin Durant vs. Russell Westbrook or the Cavaliers vs. the Warriors. It’s not even the NBA’s stars vs. Donald Trump. All we can talk about right now is the “war of words” between LeBron James and Charles Barkley, which has me thinking that maybe Isiah Thomas was right with his theory that today’s players need to hate each other more.

But hey, it’s still a pretty big thing when the greatest basketball player in the world pulls a Hank Scorpio on a beloved and/or loathed NBA legend, so it’s crucial that we bring in another hated legend to offer his two cents.

That legend is once again Thomas, who put his damn foot down and told us, once and for all, which of these grown men is right: Both of them! Kind of!

Ashley Burns has written about movies, TV, and sports for UPROXX since the site's first day.

