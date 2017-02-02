Somehow the biggest feud of this NBA season isn’t Kevin Durant vs. Russell Westbrook or the Cavaliers vs. the Warriors. It’s not even the NBA’s stars vs. Donald Trump. All we can talk about right now is the “war of words” between LeBron James and Charles Barkley, which has me thinking that maybe Isiah Thomas was right with his theory that today’s players need to hate each other more.
But hey, it’s still a pretty big thing when the greatest basketball player in the world pulls a Hank Scorpio on a beloved and/or loathed NBA legend, so it’s crucial that we bring in another hated legend to offer his two cents.
That legend is once again Thomas, who put his damn foot down and told us, once and for all, which of these grown men is right: Both of them! Kind of!
Isiah continues to be a POS.
Isiah! I’m shocked!
Remember when Barkley said he’d straight up sit out the Olympics along with Jordan and Ewing if Zeke was on the Dream Team?
Looks like someone does…
C’mon, so far we got James’ banana boat friend, his teammate/client and a guy held out of history in part because of the Round Mound of Rebound (who’s also known to hold a grudge) all taking the side of Cleveland’s finest.
Y’all gonna come in with the definitive opinion and tell us how James’ son takes his dad side next? That’ll be the nail-in-the-coffin for Chuck.