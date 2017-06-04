FS1

It’s been a banner week for terrible takes on FS1 regarding LeBron James, which is saying something considering the lineup of rabble-rousers and hot take artists they employ. While it’s one thing to question LeBron James’ place among the NBA’s all-time greats, it’s another to disparage him for being the victim of a hate crime when someone spray painted the N-word across the front gate of his Los Angeles home the day before Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

James spoke with the media later on Wednesday about the vandalism and was candid and brutally honest about the prevalence of racism in America. James explained how painful it was not being able to talk with his children about what had happened, but called for the incident to open a dialogue about racism being a significant issue in this country and not one that only affects certain African-Americans. As James noted, racists don’t care about how famous you are or how much money you make.

The first terrible take on this issue came from Jason Whitlock, who said James — who had literally the day before been the target of racism — was not in a position to talk about racism because it does not affect black people who are wealthy. Whitlock was subsequently ripped on Twitter by Martellus Bennett, Dahntay Jones, and by his FS1 colleague Mike Hill for his absurd remarks.

On Sunday, Clay Travis decided that Whitlock couldn’t have a LeBron/racism take worse than his, so he one-upped Whitlock by claiming that the racist vandalism of his home was a false flag operation committed by James’ camp to get him goodwill ahead of Game 1 of the Finals and give him an excuse for getting blown out.