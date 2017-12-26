LeBron James Believes Kevin Durant May Be The Best Defensive Small Forward In The NBA

#Golden State Warriors #Kevin Durant #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
Associate Editor
12.26.17

Getty Image

Kevin Durant has placed an emphasis on the defensive side of the floor this season. The Golden State Warriors‘ superstar has straight up said that he wants be an All-NBA defender this season, which is a departure from earlier in his career when he was considered a liability on the defensive side of the floor.

As it turns out, Durant’s biggest rival not named “Russell” can see that a switch has flipped in the former MVP. LeBron James saw how Durant’s defense has evolved during their Christmas Day showdown, and had nothing but praise for the Warriors’ star.

James, who gets the best defenders put on him every single night, told Monte Poole of NBC Sports that Durant is right up there with Kawhi Leonard when it comes to the best defensive small forwards in the game, and may actually be at the top of the list.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Kevin Durant#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANTLeBron James

Best Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

12.21.17 5 days ago 8 Comments
Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

12.21.17 6 days ago
The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

12.20.17 6 days ago 6 Comments
The Best Movies Of 2017

The Best Movies Of 2017

, , and 12.20.17 7 days ago 49 Comments
In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

12.19.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP