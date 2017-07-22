Getty Image

Meek Mill’s new album Wins & Losses dropped on Friday. Apparently while his franchise got rocked with a trade request from its point guard, LeBron James got the chance to listen to it a few times. One song in particular stood out to LeBron, and based on its lyrics, it seems like there may be some kind of a message being sent.

LeBron posted a pair of videos to his Instagram story of himself listening to the first two tracks on the album. First up is “Wins & Losses (Intro),” followed up by “Heavy Heart,” which features a lyric that seems like a not-so-subtle shot at Irving.