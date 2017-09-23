Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors released a powerful organizational statement and many players from both the NBA and NFL have gone public with statements against president Donald Trump on Saturday.

That comes after Trump’s comments about Colin Kaepernick and football players who protest the national anthem on Friday night, along with his “disinviting” of Stephen Curry and the Warriors from the White House and, in short, the sentiment isn’t close to stopping from an NBA perspective.

The most powerful athlete in the league, LeBron James, already weighed in with sharp comments on Twitter but, in addition, he has published a video to expand on those thoughts.