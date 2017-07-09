Lonzo Ball Hype Actually Sold Out A Summer League Game Between The Lakers And Celtics

Lonzo Ball may not have had the best start to his Summer League career, but he’s getting people to show up in Las Vegas to see him play. Fans sold out the Thomas and Mack Center on Saturday night as fans packed the house to see Ball and Boston Celtics top pick Jayson Tatum face off for the first time.

Fans hoping to snag tickets to the Summer League matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Celtics could also get a look at the most hyped second overall pick in recent memory. But many started reporting on Saturday afternoon that there were no seats available for that evening’s game.

