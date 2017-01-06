Is 'The Process' Working For The 76ers?

This Genius Buzzer Beater By Marco Belinelli Should Count Even If It Went In Late

01.05.17 2 hours ago

Shots in the NBA that don’t count aren’t exactly regular fodder for die-hard fans of the sport. What Marco Belinelli did on Thursday, though, was spectacular even in defeat.

The Charlotte Hornets swingman took the ball out of bounds with just 0.5 seconds remaining against the Detroit Pistons, with his team trailing by the narrowest of margins at 115-114. Belinelli then attempted the impossible, throwing the ball off the back of Detroit’s Marcus Morris while trying to gather the ball and get a shot off before the clock expired.

Predictably, the timing did not cooperate with Belinelli, as his shot was clearly let go after the final buzzer sounded, partly because the clock started once he threw the ball off of Morris’ back and not when it got back into his hands. For good measure, the veteran gunner somehow got the shot to fall (with some help from the backboard) and it undoubtedly provided a good scare for both the Pistons and their fans.

In the recent past, Marco Belinelli’s greatest claim to fame in the greater basketball world was inexplicably commanding a first-round pick in trade prior to the 2016 NBA Draft. Now, he can add this fine idea to his resume, even if the execution was lacking by just a few tenths of a second. We should all dream big in the same fashion.

TAGSCHARLOTTE HORNETSDETROIT PISTONSMarco Belinelli

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 1 week ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP