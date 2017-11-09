Mark Cuban Is ‘Honestly Considering’ Running For President Against Donald Trump

#Mark Cuban #Donald Trump
11.09.17 1 min ago

Getty Image

Dallas Mavericks owner and billionaire Mark Cuban says he’s giving some real thought to challenging Donald Trump for the right to be our very rich Commander in Chief.

Cuban has been rumored to be interested in a presidential run, and he was very critical of Trump while he was on the election trail. But he supported Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election — after praising Trump and saying he did not care what the president’s policy positions were — and never threw his own hat in the ring for any sort of public office.

According to Cuban, however, he’s seriously considering a run for president in 2020. During an interview with New York Times columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin at the DealBook conference that he’s “honestly considering running” directly against Trump.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mark Cuban#Donald Trump
TAGSdallas mavericksdonald trumpmark cuban

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 week ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP