Getty Image

Philadelphia 76ers general manager Bryan Colangelo shared some big news on Thursday evening just before the team took on the Los Angeles Lakers. Colangelo met with members of the media and shared an update on the health of Markelle Fultz, who has been sidelined with a mysterious shoulder ailment since late-October.

According to Colangelo, the pain that was lingering in Fultz’s shooting shoulder is gone, and the end of one of the strangest sagas in the NBA this season is on the horizon.

Colangelo on Fultz: "The soreness is completely gone. The muscle imbalance is completely gone." Says there's no timeline on his return, but "we anticipate that the end is near." — Mike O'Connor (@MOConnor_NBA) December 8, 2017

Fultz was taken with the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, and was supposed to add a backcourt scoring punch to the combination of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. But something seemed off with Fultz — he only averaged six points in 19 minutes a night, and most curiously, he did not attempt a single three pointer.