Markelle Fultz’s Shoulder Soreness Is ‘Completely Gone’ And The Sixers Anticipate He’ll Be Back Soon

12.07.17

Philadelphia 76ers general manager Bryan Colangelo shared some big news on Thursday evening just before the team took on the Los Angeles Lakers. Colangelo met with members of the media and shared an update on the health of Markelle Fultz, who has been sidelined with a mysterious shoulder ailment since late-October.

According to Colangelo, the pain that was lingering in Fultz’s shooting shoulder is gone, and the end of one of the strangest sagas in the NBA this season is on the horizon.

Fultz was taken with the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, and was supposed to add a backcourt scoring punch to the combination of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. But something seemed off with Fultz — he only averaged six points in 19 minutes a night, and most curiously, he did not attempt a single three pointer.

