This Mayo-Loving Fan Downed A Spoonful Of It Straight From A Gigantic Tub

01.05.17 1 hour ago

There are some things that should not be captured by video cameras. On Thursday afternoon, one such activity was on full display during what appears to be the second quarter of a women’s basketball game between UT-Martin and Belmont. Under normal circumstances, a game between two unranked women’s hoops teams from the Ohio Valley Conference would not be of serious note, but one fan sitting behind the broadcasters changed that.

During one televised portion in which the broadcasters were shown, this fan inexplicably holds a large container of Hellman’s mayonnaise. From there, he does the unthinkable, digging a spoon directly into the jug, scooping out a full blown serving of mayonnaise, shows it to a woman attending the game alongside him … and eats it.

Yes, you are seeing and reading that correctly. This individual decided it would be a splendid idea to eat a spoonful of mayonnaise, with pleasure, during an ESPNU broadcast on a Thursday afternoon.

Belmont went on to win the game by a 71-66 margin at home but, given that this fan was donning a shirt supporting that program, there were no winners in this instance. There is at least the possibility that the enterprising onlooker replaced mayonnaise with some sort of vanilla pudding, but we are left to only assume the worst. Avert your eyes.

TAGSCollege BasketballFOODMayonnaise

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 1 week ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP