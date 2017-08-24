NBA 2K18

The slow rollout of NBA 2K18 rosters and ratings for their new all-time teams for all 30 franchises accelerated dramatically on Thursday, as 2K Sports unveiled the full rosters for all 30 all-time teams. The roster release coincided with a brand new trailer for gameplay involving the all-time teams.

In the trailer you can see how legends like Michael Jordan, Dr. J, Shaq (in three forms), Kareem, Karl Malone, Allen Iverson, Larry Bird, and tons more will look in the game.

The trailer revealed a lot more details into some of the teams’ rosters, of which we only had real detail into the Bulls and Lakers, but full releases have finally been made for every franchises around the league. Below, you can check out every full 15-man roster for all 30 franchises all-time team.