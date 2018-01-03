Getty Image

NBA All-Star Weekend is just around the corner. With a new format for picking the teams, along with a sensational rookie class that’ll make it must-watch television, the Sprite Slam Dunk Competition should not and will not be an afterthought. Last year, Glenn Robinson III took home the crown, while high-flying Derrick Jones Jr. and Aaron Gordon missed some costly first attempts. Ultimately, it led to some general disappointment despite the high-degree of difficulty in dunks compared to other years.

This year, however, could be even better. With a ton of talented, high-flying rookies who are willing to put themselves out there, the sky is the limit in terms of what could happen in Los Angeles for arguably the weekend’s most hyped event.

In order to be great at a dunk competition, you obviously need skill, but you also need charisma and confidence to electrify the crowd and atmosphere. We decided to choose five players who could be real possibilities for the 2018 Dunk Competition.