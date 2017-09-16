Nike’s New Interactive NBA Jerseys Are The Future Of Sports Apparel

Getty Image

The NBA’s transition to Nike uniforms for the 2017-2018 season has already produced quite a bit of intrigue and excitement. As you may expect from the company, innovation seems to be at the forefront of the move, but on Friday, Nike use a primetime television even on NBA TV to announce a “real-time, personalized experience” that connects jerseys with smartphones that can provide content to users via a mobile app.

“NikeConnect” will launch on Sept. 29 and a report from Darren Rovell of ESPN sheds further light on what fans can expect from the new product.