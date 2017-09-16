Nike’s New Interactive NBA Jerseys Are The Future Of Sports Apparel

09.15.17

The NBA’s transition to Nike uniforms for the 2017-2018 season has already produced quite a bit of intrigue and excitement. As you may expect from the company, innovation seems to be at the forefront of the move, but on Friday, Nike use a primetime television even on NBA TV to announce a “real-time, personalized experience” that connects jerseys with smartphones that can provide content to users via a mobile app.

“NikeConnect” will launch on Sept. 29 and a report from Darren Rovell of ESPN sheds further light on what fans can expect from the new product.

In order to connect, fans with an iPhone 7 and Android device with NFC capability have to download the app and connect it to a NikePlus account, which identifies who they are. Fans can then scan in at any time. The app counts down until the team’s next tipoff, updates that specific player’s stats within a game if it’s in progress and refreshes new highlights 30 minutes after a game’s end.

Fans who bought a specific player’s jersey will also find that when they scan in, they have a “boost” code which makes that player better when they play the NBA2K18 video game.

