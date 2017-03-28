Getty Image

The NBA, like any other professional sports league, has always had its share of miscreants and reprobates, but rarely has a single team had so many unsavory figures who racked up so many different infractions over an extended period of time. That was the Portland Trail Blazers from the early-to-mid 2000s.

In true reactionary fashion, the franchise has pushed the pendulum so far in the opposite direction that they’ve grown reluctant to sign anyone of questionable character and/or dubious moral standing, no matter how minor their indiscretions. Some might even argue that in the new era in Rip City, they’d rather have a team full of nice guys than compete for a championship when it comes right down to it.

That may be a bit harsh of an assessment, and they can be forgiven for a certain amount of reticence. Not to mention the fact that the stars who followed on the heels of their misanthropic predecessors – Brandon Roy, LaMarcus Aldridge, Damian Lillard – have been both All-Star-caliber players and upstanding citizens.

Still, the Jail Blazers era was an undeniably entertaining time in Portland, and if we can’t exactly look back fondly on it, we can at least laugh at our collective pain as we reminisce about some of the lowlights it produced.