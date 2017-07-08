The Thunder Made The Right Kind Of Gamble By Trading For Paul George

07.08.17 26 mins ago

Getty Image

Just like in life, taking a gamble in basketball is always rather risky. On the court if a defender gambles and misses on a steal, this usually gives their opponent the golden opportunity to easily score. Off the court, front offices often take a gamble with personal decisions hoping that a free agent signing or trade can change the fortunes of their franchise. And much like a gamble on the court, roster gambles can blow up in a team’s face.

But when a gamble pays off, oh how sweet it is. That sweet feeling is what the Oklahoma City Thunder, who took a gamble by trading for All-Star forward Paul George, are hoping happens this season.

As a player, George is by no means a gamble. He is a four-time All-Star, All-NBA player and one of the best two-way players in the league. George is a legitimate superstar and was the primary reason the Indiana Pacers experienced some success in the last few years.

But as a member of the Thunder that fills a key roster spot, George is a gamble. He has one year on his contract and has made it quite clear that he plans on signing with his hometown Los Angeles Lakers next summer. That’s the main reason the Pacers traded away George: they needed to get something in return now instead of watching him head to sunny Los Angeles and leaving them in the dust.

The Thunder though, are willing to take this risk with George. Mainly because he is Paul freaking George, one of the best players in the league. And Oklahoma City believes that by pairing George with a MVP in Russell Westbrook, his mind could change and he might want to re-sign with the Thunder. This line of thinking also applies to Westbrook as he is also a free-agent next summer, and the addition of George shows him how serious the Thunder are about continually getting better.

Around The Web

TAGSNBA OFFSEASONOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERPAUL GEORGERUSSELL WESTBROOK

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 2 days ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 5 days ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 5 days ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 5 days ago
The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 1 week ago 24 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP