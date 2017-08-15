Paul George And The Pacers Are Ready For His Return To Indiana During The 2017-18 Season

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Paul George
08.15.17 1 hour ago


Getty Image

Paul George‘s breakup with the Indiana Pacers wasn’t messy, but things didn’t end in an ideal manner. George told the Pacers he was going to leave once his contract ended after the 2017-18 season, which led to teams like Boston, Cleveland, and the Lakers reportedly jockeying to obtain his services via a trade. In the end, George got traded to Oklahoma City, and the Pacers got Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis back in return.

When the regular schedule for every NBA team was released on Monday, Pacers fans surely looked for their first home game against the Thunder so they could let George know how they feel. The good news for them is that they didn’t need to look especially hard, because the Pacers tweeted the game out and made sure to take a not-so-subtle shot at George.

George must have seen this and gotten a lot of tweets from Pacers fans who plan to be in attendance on Dec. 13, because he took to Twitter a few hours after this came out to let Indiana fans know he’s excited to return to the Hoosier State.

This is your latest reminder that no sports league and no athletes do hilariously petty better than the NBA. Anyway, while this game won’t have the animosity of Kevin Durant’s return to Oklahoma City or LeBron James’ return to Cleveland after he joined the Heat, Pacers fans are going to do everything they can to throw George off of his game. It’ll definitely be one to watch.

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Paul George
TAGSINDIANA PACERSOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERPAUL GEORGE

