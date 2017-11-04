Paul Pierce Thinks LeBron James Should Sign With The Washington Wizards Next Summer

#Paul Pierce #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
11.03.17 36 mins ago

YouTube/ESPN

LeBron James has a major decision to make next summer. The way James’ contract is structured, he’s set to make $35.6 million next season with the Cleveland Cavaliers provided he uses his player option to opt into that contract for 2018-19. The other side of the coin is that James could decline his player option and become an unrestricted free agent next summer, allowing him to field offers on the open market and essentially sign with whoever he wants.

Rumors surrounding James’ 2018 free agency have been circulating for years. Some NBA insiders think he’s destined for L.A. Others think the Houston Rockets are a legitimate option. Most feel he’s going to stay in Cleveland due in large part to the sheer absurdity of him leaving that franchise again. It feels impossible, coming off the heels of ‘The Decision,’ but it has become abundantly clear over the last few years that anything is possible in today’s NBA. In other words, nobody has any idea what LeBron James is going to do.

Paul Pierce knows LeBron James, at least on the surface. They’ve had some of the most exciting on-court battles over the last 15 or so years of NBA basketball, and there is obviously a ton of mutual respect here. Pierce, who is now a key figure on ESPN’s NBA coverage, talked about James’ upcoming free agency with Rachel Nichols on The Jump Friday afternoon.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Paul Pierce#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSLeBron JamesPAUL PIERCEWASHINGTON WIZARDS

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 3 days ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 4 days ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP