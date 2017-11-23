We’re Thankful For This Video Of A Bear Wrestling People At Sixers Games In 1976

11.23.17 17 mins ago

Twitter/@SixersHistory

The NBA features some great halftime entertainment. There’s the legend, Red Panda, who while clearly on the back half of her career is still amazing to watch as she flips bowls onto her head. The Beale Street Flippers are vastly underrated, and then there are classics like Quick Change, The Amazing Sladek, the Simon Says guy and more.

However, nothing can quite top how the Philadelphia 76ers used to get down in the 1970s. The Sixers History Twitter account posted a video on Thanksgiving morning of Victor the Bear, who used to fight people on the court at halftime of games in 1976.

