Michael Rapaport doesn’t like LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. He’s made that clear throughout the NBA Finals, rooting for a Golden State Warriors sweep and antagonizing Cavs fans online in a bizarrely personal manner. While he’s retweeted haters and generally seems to be enjoying himself, he reached his peak as the Warriors won the NBA title on Monday night.

Rapaport tweeted a profane video in which he’s joined by Rasheed Wallace at some kind of bar for a late-night rant about something LeBron did seven years ago.