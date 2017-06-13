Rasheed Wallace And Michael Rapaport Cussed Out LeBron James For Ruining The NBA

06.13.17

Getty Image

Michael Rapaport doesn’t like LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. He’s made that clear throughout the NBA Finals, rooting for a Golden State Warriors sweep and antagonizing Cavs fans online in a bizarrely personal manner. While he’s retweeted haters and generally seems to be enjoying himself, he reached his peak as the Warriors won the NBA title on Monday night.

Rapaport tweeted a profane video in which he’s joined by Rasheed Wallace at some kind of bar for a late-night rant about something LeBron did seven years ago.

