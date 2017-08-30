Rich Cho / YouTube

The NBA is a travel-filled, grueling nine-month season. 82-games. Tens of thousands of miles. And typically, little time to do anything outside of eating. However, even eating is a hassle because you’re in a new city, and often you end up at chains or places you don’t know.

Rich Cho, known foodie and General Manager of the Charlotte Hornets, is doing his part in assisting the NBA community and beyond by creating a new site called Big Time Bites. The site, founded by Cho, is built for people who want a specific dish or craving. Unlike Yelp and other competitors reviews, his site is built on the idea that you’re in a city and you want a specific entree or dish.

“I’ve always had a great affinity for food,” Cho told DIME. “As I started traveling as much as I did, my affinity for food grew even more. So when I would travel to an upcoming city I would try to do a little research and ask around with staff, friends, family, and people around the league to find where I wanted to eat. I would travel to big cities with the team like New York, Chicago, LA and then also smaller cities like Lexington and Lawrence. Once I had traveled so much and got tips from a number of people, I really started expanding the notebook of places to eat and wrote them down to where it then became a wide variety of go-to places that I tried to visit when I was on the road. Pretty soon, people around the league started asking me where they should eat and I’d open up my notebook and tell them.”

The notebook became something friends, family, and people around the league knew about, and that’s when Cho decided to turn it into something bigger. Cho wanted a database where everyone could see it, go to these great restaurants, and share their own great dishes. The model is much different than any food review site we’ve seen.