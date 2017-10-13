The Cavs Are Reportedly Trading Richard Jefferson To The Hawks

10.13.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers are going to have a lot of new faces in different places this fall, and a late departure might make their lineup decisions a bit easier.

Yahoo Sports’ Shams Charania reported late Friday that the Cavaliers were in talks to move Richard Jefferson to the Atlanta Hawks less than a fortnight before the NBA season tips off.

A package of Jefferson and Kay Fielder were the initial assets heading to the Atlanta Hawks way according to the The Vertical reporter.

