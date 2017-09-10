Steph Curry Supported Colin Kaepernick While At The 49ers Season Opener

#Golden State Warriors #Stephen Curry
09.10.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The 2017 NFL season began without Colin Kaepernick on a roster and a lot of people are bothered or even upset about his absence from the league. Given that Kaepernick is certainly among the best 64 quarterbacks in the world, it is easy to see why and, on Sunday, Steph Curry became the latest professional athlete to come out in support of his plight.

Curry made the 45 minute journey south of Oakland to attend the season opener for the San Francisco 49ers and, before the game even kicked off at Levi’s Stadium, he posted this very clear message on his Instagram story.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Stephen Curry
TAGSCOLIN KAEPERNICKGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSsan francisco 49ersSTEPHEN CURRY

What Unites Us

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 days ago 13 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 5 days ago 5 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 2 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP