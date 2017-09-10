Getty Image

The 2017 NFL season began without Colin Kaepernick on a roster and a lot of people are bothered or even upset about his absence from the league. Given that Kaepernick is certainly among the best 64 quarterbacks in the world, it is easy to see why and, on Sunday, Steph Curry became the latest professional athlete to come out in support of his plight.

Curry made the 45 minute journey south of Oakland to attend the season opener for the San Francisco 49ers and, before the game even kicked off at Levi’s Stadium, he posted this very clear message on his Instagram story.