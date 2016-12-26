Curry Or LeBron - Who's Really The Best?

Steph Curry’s ‘Curry Claus’ Saved Christmas After The Warriors’ Loss

12.26.16 4 hours ago

The Golden State Warriors lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a Christmas Day classic filled with huge plays, trash talking and a stunning Kyrie Irving game winner. Even though the result may have sent Steph Curry home with crushing disappointment, it was still Christmas and he still has kids, so he had to buck up and put on the red suit and transform into “Curry Clause.”

Now, you can take the typos on Ayesha Curry’s Snapchat one of two ways: 1) She suffers from the common misconception about the spelling of Claus in Santa Claus, thanks to the pernicious ubiquity of the Tim Allen movie The Santa Clause, or more interestingly, 2) Steph has been infected with the disease from the aforementioned movie, and his transformation into a reincarnation of Santa Claus is complete. That magically added girth may have explained the dismal performance he put out against Cleveland, though it no doubt delighted his kids.

The realities of NBA Christmas means that the Curry family opened their presents on Boxing Day, like the most dedicated employees all over the country. Maybe it’s for the best, since Christmas was a day of pain, that Boxing Day is their chance at healing and togetherness.

