The Warriors Still Have To Decide If They’ll Visit The White House ‘Out Of Respect For The Office’

06.30.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors have made it clear they’re not fans of president Donald Trump, but that doesn’t mean they won’t accept an invitation to visit the White House should it ever come.

Kerr spoke about a potential presidential visit Thursday on the ESPN Chicago show Waddle and Silvy and explained his thoughts on Trump and the White House.

Though he stressed no official invite has been extended since the Warriors won the title earlier this month, Kerr said he and the team would weigh an invite “out of respect for the office.”

