Getty Image

When Tim Duncan in 2016 nobody had a real sense of what to expect from his next chapter. He was never the loudest voice in the room. He was never about celebrity or fame. He was never the guy you would look at predict a job on an NBA studio show when he retired.

In an excellent article by Bleacher Reports David Gardner, Duncan expressed exactly that. Duncan wanted to retire and stay out of the public eye, but a natural disaster at home, the United States Virgin Islands, changed everything.

Category 5 hurricanes Irma and Maria left much of Duncan’s home in shambles, and Duncan responded by leaving his comfortable solitude in an effort to fix what Irma and Maria destroyed.