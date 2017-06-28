The Trail Blazers Welcomed The Newest Member Of Their Team With The Right Amount Of Fanfare

06.28.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

As part of their efforts to get all of the pieces in place for the Chris Paul trade, the Houston Rockets spent Wednesday afternoon wheeling and dealing with teams around the league to land non-guaranteed contracts for next year to make salaries work in their dealings with the Clippers.

Among those the Rockets acquired for cash considerations on Wednesday were Ryan Kelly of the Hawks and Tim Quarterman of the Blazers. Both teams quickly announced the moves, but the Blazers had a little bit more fun with their relatively small deal than the Hawks.

Teams regularly create GIFs or photoshopped images to welcome new players to the team to tweet out or post to Facebook and Instagram, but for cap relief moves like swapping a player for cash doesn’t usually get that kind of treatment. Unless you’re the wonderful social team with the Blazers, who created the perfect GIF to welcome cash considerations to Portland.

TAGSHouston RocketsPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

