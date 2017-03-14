Getty Image

Michael Jordan was once considered the greatest dunker in NBA history. That is, until Vince Carter came along and forever altered our view of what’s possible. But as a two-time dunk champion (regardless of the controversial nature of his second win over Dominique Wilkins in his hometown Chicago), His Airness still holds one of the top spots in the pantheon of all-time greatest dunkers.

Carter only participated once, but that was more than enough to leave an indelible mark on the event. Many herald Vinsanity’s iconic 2000 dunk contest showing as the best individual performance ever, and at the height of his powers, it’s difficult to imagine anyone being able to challenge him. Not even Michael Jordan.

The 40-year-old Carter went on The Dan Patrick Show on Tuesday and talked about who would win a game of 1-on-1 between him and MJ right now and whether he think he would’ve beaten Jordan in a dunk contest if they were both in their primes. His answers weren’t all that surprising.