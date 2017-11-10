LeBron James is a man of many interests. He’s a basketball player, an actor, and a businessman, among a whole bunch of other stuff. For how versatile he is on the court, he’s just as versatile off of it, as his bevy of non-basketball pursuits should make him a whole lot of money once he decides to retire.

One place where LeBron has increasingly tried to use his platform is the world of politics. He was tight with Barack Obama, openly campaigned for Hillary Clinton prior to the 2016 presidential election, and has no issue calling out Donald Trump when he views appropriate.

But Will Ferrell doesn’t think LeBron is doing enough. That’s because in his eyes, the Cleveland Cavaliers star should run for president. Ferrell met LeBron while the two were staying in the same hotel in Boston and tried to convince him to pursue the highest office in the nation and, hopefully, become the most powerful man in the world.