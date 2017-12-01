Comedy Now: ‘Nice Lady’ Michelle Wolf Takes HBO And Craig Ferguson Throws A ‘Tickle Fight’ At Netflix

12.01.17 16 mins ago

HBO/Netflix

Welcome to Comedy Now, a weekly column cataloging what comedy fans should know about what’s available in the streaming world. Whether it’s a brand new special, an old classic, or the oddball show that defies categorization, we’ll list as many as we can for your enjoyment right here. Who knows? We may even throw in a few non-streamable bits on occasion, like tour announcements from our favorite comics. You can check out the previous column here.

What’s Now

Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady (HBO)

On Saturday, December 2nd, The Daily Show correspondent Michelle Wolf will join the storied ranks of comedians with HBO hours when her first stand-up special, Nice Lady, debuts. According to the network, the special will — among other things — dive into the comic’s “surprising thoughts on feminism, the environment and how nature is sexist, the mystery surrounding public bathrooms, why Hillary Clinton could not be a ‘nice lady,’ how it’s easier to conceive a baby than to make a croissant, and more of life’s everyday absurdities.”

