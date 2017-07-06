Joan Lee, Wife Of Marvel Legend Stan Lee, Is Dead At 93

Getty Image

Stan Lee’s wife Joan has passed away at age 93. Her death comes following a stroke and a hospitalization earlier in the week according to sources speaking with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I can confirm the sad news that Joan Lee passed away this morning quietly and surrounded by her family,” reads a statement provided by a spokesperson for the family. “The family ask that you please give them time to grieve and respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Joan Clayton Boocock married Lee on December 5, 1947 and the pair had been together ever since. This December would have marked the couple’s 70th wedding anniversary. She is survived by her husband Stan and their daughter Joan Celia. The couple had another child, but she passed away shortly after birth.

