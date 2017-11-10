Louis C.K. has released a statement admitting that the allegations made against him in the New York Times yesterday, in which five women discussed encounters during which C.K. masturbated in front of them or over the phone, are true.
These stories are true. At the time, I said to myself that what I did was okay because I never showed a woman my dick without asking first, which is also true. But what I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your dick isn’t a question. It’s a predicament for them. The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly.
He also addressed the reasons these women didn’t come forward before, or were silenced if they did.
I also took advantage of the fact that I was widely admired in my and their community, which disabled them from sharing their story and brought hardship to them when they tried because people who look up to me didn’t want to hear it. I didn’t think that I was doing any of that because my position allowed me not to think about it.
As many on Twitter have quickly noticed, nowhere in the statement does C.K. actually use the words “sorry” or “apologize.”
And others noted that it’s cold comfort when a statement of apology comes only when someone gets caught.
Following yesterday’s New York Times exposé, consequences have been swift. Indie distributor The Orchard cancelled distribution of C.K.’s new film I Love You, Daddy, and HBO and Netflix both cut ties with the comedian.
“I didn’t stop to consider that whipping out my tiny white prick and fat body in front of a virtual stranger might put them in a tough spot.”
Ah yes, the Peter Griffin “Retarded, don’t know any better” defense. Bold strategy, Cotton, we’ll see if it works out for him.
I don’t care, just let me know when there’s a torrent for his new movie.
Considering that a good chunk of his material has been about jerking off, none of this is particularly shocking.
I always liked Louis but what an arrogant prick. He apologizes by talking about how powerful and admired he is. Fuck Louis CK
Seriously what the hell was that? “Everyone just loved me and thought I was so great. They didn’t want to turn me in for that reason, not because they felt powerless to stop me because it could ruin their life/career. Because of the implication.”
Louis will return working Mexican crowds and embracing that side of himself.
Apology accepted, keep whacking it and make me laugh some more….
Do the SJW’s attacking the lack of the word sorry not know what the word regret means?
SJW’s are pulling America down. They want everyone to be the same, walking around like androids, not unlike the one they just declared a citizen in the middle east. SJW’s/liberals can take a long hike. Let’s get the remaining crowd to cali, where the majority of them are already, and then give cali to Mexico
@Tad Trickle I’d say the dumbing down of our citizenry is what’s pulling America down, with you being a great Exhibit A. You’re lucky they don’t require you to pass an IQ test to vote you hilarious idiot.
Oh go fuck yourself Tad. SJW aren’t ruining anything. You need to understand that people are tired of taking shit. Women are tired of being harassed, gays are tired of being considered second class citizens, and blacks are tired of being murdered. What is wrong about speaking up about shitty behavior? If you want someone to blame, blame your racist, pussy grabbing president. He has and keeps pissing everyone off. Did you just think we are going to just keep taking it?
@Tad and Chomp. You’re both right
Regret isn’t the same. It depersonalizes, basically implies you’re sorry something happened. Is he actually sorry for what he did? Why is it hard to say, “I apologize for my actions.”?
The best part of about these public hangings is that no apology is good enough. You should meet my wife!
The apologists are finally out in full force.