Frotcast 350: Celebrity Neighbor Feuds And The Horrors Of Orange County With Matt Ufford

Senior Editor
11.10.17

This week on the Frotcast, SB Nation’s Matt Ufford joins us to recap the week in movies (Lady Bird, Murder On The Orient Express) and discuss Rand Paul’s BRUTAL NEIGHBOR FEUD (as well as recap some past celebrity neighbor feuds). We also talk about rediscovering the horrors of Orange County, thanks to the Dirty John podcast (“a Californians sketch on Klonopin), and finish things off with some Royalty Freestyle. Matt Lieb and Brendan join Vince in the studio. Donate at Patreon.com/Frotcast.

3:11 – Brendan has belated thoughts on Blade Runner, like tears in the rain

8:00 – Movies I saw this week: Lady Bird, Murder On The Orient Express.

13:37 – THIS WEEK IN NEIGHBOR FEUDS: Rand Paul getting form tackled on his riding mower, plus, a flashback to celebrity neighbor feuds of yore.

40:00 – Fun with Dirty John

1:24:19 – Royalty Freestyle

EMAIL us at frotcast@gmail.com, LEAVE US A VOICEMAIL at 415-275-0030.

SUBSCRIBE to the Frotcast on iTunes.


