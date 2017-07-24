‘Dunkirk’ Marks Christopher Nolan’s Final Break With His Early Mindf*ck Shtick

When I first became aware of Christopher Nolan, it was around 2000, as the director of that year’s most buzzed about indie mindf*ck, Memento. That was a film like we’d never seen — Guy Pearce covered in tattoos, playing a vengeance-obsessed widower who couldn’t form new memories; Joey Pants as the weaselly sidekick who might be a villain (his perfect role); Nolan using voiceover to flip a chase sequence mid-course. “Am I chasing him? …Nope, he’s chasing me.”
Weird that a guy who would eventually be accused of being humorless would introduce himself to the world with a scene so wry, isn’t it?
It’s probably fair to call Memento a gimmick movie, but it was damned good gimmick. And anyway, the fastest way to success when you’re a relative unknown is to show that you have 1. an identifiable style 2. that people like 3. that isn’t too hard for them to wrap their brains around. In other words, when you’re first starting out, it’s good to have a shtick. M. Night Shyamalan was the twist ending guy, Bobcat Goldthwait was the growly-voiced comedian, and Christopher Nolan, for all intents and purposes, was the mindf*ck guy.
He would be that for at least the next decade. Nolan made movies with plots that unrolled non-linearly, usually fractually, going forwards and backwards in time to eventually create a kind of infinity loop. This phase of his career arguably peaked with Inception, when Nolan’s meta-style was so easily imitated that it basically became a meme, bringing “snow level” and “braaaaaahm” into common usage. The film wasn’t Nolan doing something new; more the crystallization of Nolan doing what he’d always done. Even the original Memento poster looks like an Inception meme:
(sidenote for This Week In Posters readers: was this the poster that started the diagonal poster trend?)
Meanwhile, while we were busy watching him claim the mindf*ck mantel, a lesser-noticed aspect of his evolution was that he was gradually upgrading in his cinematography and set piece choreography. Early in his career, especially noticeable in Batman Begins and Insomnia, Nolan seemed to be great at everything except shooting a coherent fight sequence. The fights in Batman Begins seem to have been cobbled together using a thousand claustrophobic shots of characters’ blurry backs, ears, shoulders, lapels, etc. set to bang boom pow sound effects.
I assume by the end they find a wormhole and go back in time and kill baby hitler?
Nolan’s last few movies have all had audio mix issues. I watched Interstellar recently and was annoyed at the mixing. I had to crank the volume to hear the dialogue while keeping my finger on the remote for when effects or music hit so I didn’t rupture my ear drums. Inception has a few of those moments as well.
Yeah it’s his thing now. I hate it.
I’m glad that wasn’t just me. Did the same thing watching Interstellar at home the other day.
Huh, none of these comments were here when I was complaining about the sound down there. Any way *high fives*
If you look close enough, the sinking battleship moves *just a little bit* in the frame before it cuts to credits.
This review addressed my only complaints about Nolan. I’m glad to hear he’s moving away from that claustrophobic style of filming fight scenes. I guess I’ll just have to not be such a bitch about the sound mixing. Yes, Tom Hardy I am looking directly at you.
“Mfrlrldled grblaghh” – Tom Hardy
Torgo you murly adopted teh darknuff. I wubs bern omto it.
..moldy bite…
Warning: Do not watch Peaky Blinders.
I dunno that much about WWII era fighter pilots, but was Tom Hardy on basically the greatest stretch of all time? I think he gained “ace” status just in that one hour alone.
And another Nolan thing that this one kept going was the super motivational pump-up monologue right before the credits. It was so reminiscent of the TDK and Interstellar one that it made this one rote, even though this one was actual stuff that someone actually said.
I suppose the motivational monologue at the end was to remind the audience that while it was a miracle 300,000 troops were evacuated, the events that lead to the evacuation were the result of a massive military fuck-up. There was no way Allied troops should have even allowed themselves to be pinned back to the beach that way, and there was no way the Germans should have let them slip right through. So, yeah, the monologue is rousing, but it really serves to remind this was all a giant bummer.
@Munchma_Koochee – Oh it totally works, I just couldn’t stop hearing Gary Oldman telling me that we have to go after Batman now and seeing Anne Hathaway burying her space husband.
(Great name, btw.)
“Does it border on schmaltz? Sure. It’s Brits the way they like to see themselves, the same way Saving Private Ryan is Americans the way we like to see ourselves.”
Questionable choice though on speeding up the film while soldiers try to board the flotilla while Yakety Sax plays.
Movie was spectacular. Definitely an experience.
Saw this at a 70mm IMAX screening, and was blown away at how LOUD this movie was. That opening scene, when the five British soldiers are making their way to the beach, when suddenly the Germans open fire, was so startling, I jumped out of my seat.
But I did find myself struggling with how poorly the dialogue sounded. It’s as if the dialogue is secondary to the sonic mayhem all around.
I still think The Prestige is his best film
More people need to recognize this. I think because it was caught between Batman Begins and The Dark Knight it is easily missed and that’s a shame.
If memory serves, it was also released alongside The Illusionist – another “magician” movie, which was not great.
Dammit, now I have to see it. I like a lot of Noland’s work, but I freaking love The Dark Knight.
@Alcoholics Gratuitous In my opinion it’s his most re-watchable film. Every time I see it i catch something new, as an added bonus David Bowie plays Nikola Tesla.
Three stories, told over different timeframes set an overarching story of a race against time . . . how can a filmmaker subtly drive that point home? Wait–how about an obtrusive tick-tock clock sound? And . . . done! Also the music was out of control. I’d love to go back and see a version with no score at all.
I fucking adored the score and the noise of this movie. The scene with the Heinkel banking for its second run at the stricken troopship was like something out of Jaws.
I was thinking, with the conceit of never seeing the Germans – their aircraft aside – Dunkirk works as an epic installment in the Final Destination franchise only here Death is kind of clumsy in pursuing Fionn Whitehead’s character; there are scores of collateral deaths around him but he keeps surviving. Christ, how many boats did that cunt sink?
I do think that because the dialogue was so perfunctory that this movie will never be considered a true great even though most other aspects of the movie was astounding. I’m dying to see it again though.
The narrative structure did throw me off a bit at first. Totally didn’t realize that the prompts at the beginning (1 week, 1 day, 1 hour) were trying to explain it to my dumbass. I figured it out eventually, and thought it was pretty clever.
I was hoping Noland’s evolution was to show the totem going in.