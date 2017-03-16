Frotcast 325: Powerless EP Justin Halpern, Matrix Reboot, Dubai

Getty/Twitter

Big show this week! Our very own Matt Lieb was accepted into the Bridgetown Comedy Festival, Vince is back from Dubai, and Powerless Executive Producer Justin Halpern guests. Comedian Joey Avery is also in the Frotquarters, where we talk the Matrix reboot, Beauty and the Beast‘s gay character controversy, that BBC interview guy trying to steal Halpern’s thunder, and Jenna Elfman’s new imaginary friend show. Enjoy, or go Frot yourself! Donate at Patreon.com/Frotcast.

#Content

2:50 – The Matrix reboot, and the internet’s most lukewarm takes about it.

15:30 – Matt Lieb on ‘Get Out’

21:00 – Comedy: what we think is funny vs what the audience thinks is funny, and the compromise.

42:00 – Matt has a story about identical twins dating the same guy

43:30 – Justin Halpern joins the pod (to hear the end of Matt’s twin story)

57:13 – Justin refuses to be outdone by the BBC interview guy with his own baby interruptions

1:00:00 – Some of this year’s most Mormon Mormon names, from ByCommonConsent

1:07:30 – Justin has a Tommy Lee Jones story.

1:11:50 – Justin talks Powerless, and explains why network shows have such a polished “look” to them.

1:17:26 – I talk Dubai for a bit while Justin tends to his child

1:28:44 – We talk ‘Imaginary Mary,’ Jenna Elfman’s imaginary friend show, which quickly transitions into Matt’s irrational hatred for Laura Linney.

1:35:13 – The Royalty Freestyle.

1:38:00 – Royalty Freestyle song 2.

