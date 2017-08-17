Frotcast 342: Ed Zitron And ‘Lucy’

08.17.17 2 Comments

EuropaCorp/Universal

Listen on the player above, or download as an mp3 here (right-click, save as).

You can also listen on Stitcher.

Luc Besson’s filmography includes such classics as La Femme Nikita, The Professional, The 5th Element, and… uh… Lucy, that one where Scarlett Johansson accidentally ingests some drugs and becomes the human embodiment of the galaxy brain meme. You know how you can only use 10% of your brain? What if Scarlett Johansson could use 100%? self-hating PR pro Ed Zitron joins Brendan, Matt, and Vince this week as the Frotcast’s first British guest (citation needed?). Other topics include crying Nazis, Tales from NPR, and the Royalty Freestyle. Donate at Patreon.com/Frotcast for your own royalty-free Matt Lieb hit. Thanks and Frot on.

00:00 – Talking ‘Lucy’

29:00 – Tales from NPR (PRI, in this case, but whatev): The worst podcast ad ever

35:00 – Crying Nazis

1:20:00 – The Royalty Freestyle, with Matt Lieb

This was a follow up from last week’s discussion of terrible music reviews:

EMAIL us at frotcast@gmail.com, LEAVE US A VOICEMAIL at 415-275-0030.

SUBSCRIBE to the Frotcast on iTunes.


