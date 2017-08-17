Frotcast 342: Ed Zitron And ‘Lucy’

EuropaCorp/Universal

Luc Besson’s filmography includes such classics as La Femme Nikita, The Professional, The 5th Element, and… uh… Lucy, that one where Scarlett Johansson accidentally ingests some drugs and becomes the human embodiment of the galaxy brain meme. You know how you can only use 10% of your brain? What if Scarlett Johansson could use 100%? self-hating PR pro Ed Zitron joins Brendan, Matt, and Vince this week as the Frotcast’s first British guest (citation needed?). Other topics include crying Nazis, Tales from NPR, and the Royalty Freestyle. Donate at Patreon.com/Frotcast for your own royalty-free Matt Lieb hit. Thanks and Frot on.

#Content

00:00 – Talking ‘Lucy’

29:00 – Tales from NPR (PRI, in this case, but whatev): The worst podcast ad ever

35:00 – Crying Nazis

1:20:00 – The Royalty Freestyle, with Matt Lieb

#Supplemental Material

Important pic of @edzitron's sake warmer from tonight's Frotcast pic.twitter.com/xewY6G96Fv — FilmDrunk (@Filmdrunk) August 17, 2017

This was a follow up from last week’s discussion of terrible music reviews:

Forgot to read this beginning of my queens of the Stone Age villains review on the @Filmdrunk frotcast so here it is pic.twitter.com/AK0yaxkAce — Ed Zitron (@edzitron) August 17, 2017

