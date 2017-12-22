Frotcast 354: Star Wars, The Last Failson, With Jacob Sirof And Ed Zitron

#Frotcast
Senior Editor
12.22.17 8 Comments

Disney

Listen on the player above, or download as an mp3 here (right-click, save as).

You can also listen on Stitcher.

To avoid spoilers, skip minutes 14 – 56. That’s right, this week we’re talking Star Wars: The Last Jedi, with guests Matt Lieb from The Star Wars Show, PR man and author Ed Zitron, and comedian Jacob Sirof. But first, we discuss Wyatt Koch, heir to the Koch Brothers’ fortune, and his fascinating line of horrendously ugly shirts (failsons being relevant to the Star Wars universe). After that we’ve got a HEATED Star Wars: The Last Jedi discussion (too heated, one might even say…), and we finish things off with the worst take of the week, regarding the famous short story “Cat Person.” Enjoy and Frot on, donate at patreon.com/frotcast.

#Content

3:35 – Wyatt Koch’s ugly ass shirts

14:00 – Star Wars The Last Jedi

55:44 – End of Star Wars Discussion

56:40 – I’m forced to describe Three Billboards so I can complain about it.

1:01:40 – The Worst Take Of The Week

EMAIL us at frotcast@gmail.com, LEAVE US A VOICEMAIL at 415-275-0030.

SUBSCRIBE to the Frotcast on iTunes.

DONATE at Patreon.com/Frotcast.


Around The Web

TOPICS#Frotcast
TAGScat personED ZITRONFROTCASTJACOB SIROFStar Wars: The Last JediWORST TAKE

Best Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 days ago 3 Comments
The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

12.21.17 3 days ago 6 Comments
Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

12.21.17 3 days ago
The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

12.20.17 4 days ago 4 Comments
The Best Movies Of 2017

The Best Movies Of 2017

, , and 12.20.17 4 days ago 47 Comments
In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

12.19.17 5 days ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP