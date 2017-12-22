Frotcast 354: Star Wars, The Last Failson, With Jacob Sirof And Ed Zitron

Disney

To avoid spoilers, skip minutes 14 – 56. That’s right, this week we’re talking Star Wars: The Last Jedi, with guests Matt Lieb from The Star Wars Show, PR man and author Ed Zitron, and comedian Jacob Sirof. But first, we discuss Wyatt Koch, heir to the Koch Brothers’ fortune, and his fascinating line of horrendously ugly shirts (failsons being relevant to the Star Wars universe). After that we’ve got a HEATED Star Wars: The Last Jedi discussion (too heated, one might even say…), and we finish things off with the worst take of the week, regarding the famous short story “Cat Person.” Enjoy and Frot on, donate at patreon.com/frotcast.

3:35 – Wyatt Koch’s ugly ass shirts

14:00 – Star Wars The Last Jedi

55:44 – End of Star Wars Discussion

56:40 – I’m forced to describe Three Billboards so I can complain about it.

1:01:40 – The Worst Take Of The Week

