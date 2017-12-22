Frotcast 354: Star Wars, The Last Failson, With Jacob Sirof And Ed Zitron

–
Listen on the player above, or download as an mp3 here (right-click, save as).
You can also listen on Stitcher.
To avoid spoilers, skip minutes 14 – 56. That’s right, this week we’re talking Star Wars: The Last Jedi, with guests Matt Lieb from The Star Wars Show, PR man and author Ed Zitron, and comedian Jacob Sirof. But first, we discuss Wyatt Koch, heir to the Koch Brothers’ fortune, and his fascinating line of horrendously ugly shirts (failsons being relevant to the Star Wars universe). After that we’ve got a HEATED Star Wars: The Last Jedi discussion (too heated, one might even say…), and we finish things off with the worst take of the week, regarding the famous short story “Cat Person.” Enjoy and Frot on, donate at patreon.com/frotcast.
#Content
3:35 – Wyatt Koch’s ugly ass shirts
14:00 – Star Wars The Last Jedi
55:44 – End of Star Wars Discussion
56:40 – I’m forced to describe Three Billboards so I can complain about it.
1:01:40 – The Worst Take Of The Week
EMAIL us at frotcast@gmail.com, LEAVE US A VOICEMAIL at 415-275-0030.
SUBSCRIBE to the Frotcast on iTunes.
DONATE at Patreon.com/Frotcast.
Has Ed been in solitary for the past month? No one could get a syllable in.
Love you guys, Merry Christmas & Happy New Year. Froton.
I can’t listen to eps with Ed Zitron. He’s just the worst. Talks over everybody, has nothing really to say, and trys way too hard. I’m begging you not to have him on the Frotcast anymore.
I meant tries way to hard. Oops
Man that may have been the worst episode since lindy West brogught her friend that Brendan kept calling diarrhea.
Everyone but Vince was unbearable. I’ve never gone from excited to annoyed to shut off in such a short amount of time
I feel like listening to a car crash. Which episode was this?
P.S. And how dare you lump LA Matt in with the unbearables, that man is a saint.
“I’ve always wanted a large, racist diner owner”. Get him
Even Matt Lieb couldn’t save this episode, and he could save the mood at my mother’s unannounced execution. Please do not have Annoying British Guy and Captain Ownage on again.
Love how Ed Zitron constantly complains about people not letting him finish, while he’s the one talking over everyone else spouting bile. Insufferable.
Definitely one of the weakest of the year, but it’s been another great Frotyear. Love you guys byyyyyyyye