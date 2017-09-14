Frotcast 344: Bodega, Dan Nainan, And Charlie Sheen’s ‘9/11’

Atlas Distribution

https://filmdrunk.podbean.com/mf/download/8vaun8/344__Bodega_Ted_Cruz_And_Charlie_Sheen_s_Respective_9_11s.mp3 –

Listen on the player above, or download as an mp3 here (right-click, save as).

You can also listen on Stitcher.

Matt Lieb and Joey Avery are in the Frotquarters this week, to discuss the “new” Bodega app, the Charlie Sheen 9/11 movie, and of course, Ted Cruz cranking his hog (on 9/11). We also do a call-in with Frotcast Hurricane Correspondent Ashley Burns, who gives us a first-hand account of his brush with Hurricane Irma, and the five racist signs you meet in Florida. It’s a double episode loaded with #Content! Enjoy, frot on, and donate at patreon.com/frotcast.

#Content

1:30 – Ted Cruz cranking his hog

4:39 – Discussing BODEGA, the start up that’s going to make mom-and-pop stores obsolute by re-inventing the vending machine.

11:13 – This week’s first character, Chapstick Robot

17:34 – Far worse than Bodega, it’s Doughp, San Francisco’s hip hop cookie dough shop.

28:10 – I’m leaving Chicago

46:33 – Discussing Charlie Sheen’s ‘9/11,

59:00 – Hurricane Correspondent Ashley Burns with his first-hand report on Florida livin’.

1:12:40 – The return of “Millennial Comedian” Dan Nainan!

1:40:11 – Matt Lieb’s advice for a listener trying to get a brother to quit heroin.

Supplemental Material

im retiring from society effective immediately pic.twitter.com/4biTXscmZu — The Good Waifu 🚜🚬 (@guldeuxchats) September 13, 2017

One listener’s response to our advice that he should get a slip and slide:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

You guys are weird and I like that about you.

EMAIL us at frotcast@gmail.com, LEAVE US A VOICEMAIL at 415-275-0030.

SUBSCRIBE to the Frotcast on iTunes.



