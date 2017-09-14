Frotcast 344: Bodega, Dan Nainan, And Charlie Sheen’s ‘9/11’

–
Matt Lieb and Joey Avery are in the Frotquarters this week, to discuss the “new” Bodega app, the Charlie Sheen 9/11 movie, and of course, Ted Cruz cranking his hog (on 9/11). We also do a call-in with Frotcast Hurricane Correspondent Ashley Burns, who gives us a first-hand account of his brush with Hurricane Irma, and the five racist signs you meet in Florida. It’s a double episode loaded with #Content! Enjoy, frot on, and donate at patreon.com/frotcast.
#Content
1:30 – Ted Cruz cranking his hog
4:39 – Discussing BODEGA, the start up that’s going to make mom-and-pop stores obsolute by re-inventing the vending machine.
11:13 – This week’s first character, Chapstick Robot
17:34 – Far worse than Bodega, it’s Doughp, San Francisco’s hip hop cookie dough shop.
28:10 – I’m leaving Chicago
46:33 – Discussing Charlie Sheen’s ‘9/11,
59:00 – Hurricane Correspondent Ashley Burns with his first-hand report on Florida livin’.
1:12:40 – The return of “Millennial Comedian” Dan Nainan!
1:40:11 – Matt Lieb’s advice for a listener trying to get a brother to quit heroin.
Supplemental Material
One listener’s response to our advice that he should get a slip and slide:
You guys are weird and I like that about you.
