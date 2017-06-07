Watching The Mummy is sort of like going to Vegas’ newest casino, where you get to witness corporate America’s most cynical vision of what the average wage-earning slob should do with his disposable income. It’s all chintzy faux extravagance, a simulacra of a real experience, a strip mall recreation of a better place. Vacation Island has all-you-can-eat crab! And between the cement Eiffel Tower and plaster sphinx there’s the surprisingly well-preserved corpse of Tom Cruise, reanimated for three shows nightly. Remember Maverick, you guys? He’s back! Come watch him pump his hilarious lil legs at the Danger Zone Crab Hut, free squibs and airplane pancakes for kids under 5.
The Mummy, directed by Alex Kurtzman, is for everyone and so it’s for no one, or maybe it’s for “families” — any group of people with a language barrier or no common interests who want to do something together without talking, an all-inclusive time share resort of a movie. It’s been said that art thrives on limitation, and perhaps conversely, utter crap thrives on the ability to destroy anything in CGI.
Tom Cruise, who’s 54 but has been smoothed, digitally or Scientologically, into a roughly 30-something man, plays Nick Morton, a wisecracking “Army reconnaissance specialist” who, along with his buddy, Chris (Jake Johnson) moonlights in stealing antiquities. Think male Lara Croft with a smoother chest. In the first scene (“IRAQ, PRESENT DAY”), he smooth talks Chris into trying to steal a trove of ancient treasures which are presently being shot to pieces by faceless shouting Arabs, as faceless shouting movie Arabs are wont to do. The movie basically makes a joke out of this, flashing “Iraq” on the screen followed by an old statue getting shot up with a Kalashnikov, as if the target audience’s only conception of Iraq is as a place defined by “bad guys” randomly shooting at everything.
When Chris and Nick sneak into the ruins, the bullets and explosions really start to fly, and the interesting thing about The Mummy is that it doesn’t even pretend anyone cares where the bullets are actually coming from. We’re just here to watch Tom Cruise run an obstacle course, right? ALL. YOU. CAN. EAT. CRAB.
As if the stakes weren’t already low enough, Chris and Nick (I’m just going to call him “Tom Cruise” from now on) bicker “comically” the whole way, Scooby Doo-style. Chris ends up calling in an air strike and all the faceless Arabs run away on account of faceless Arabs hate air strikes. (Torn from the headlines!) In the process, the explosion uncovers, you guessed it, a giant tomb. That’s when Tom Cruise’s yelling CO (Courtney B. Vance) arrives, followed by a sexy archaeologist (Annabelle Wallis), who’s angry at Tom Cruise for stealing her treasure map while they were doing it last night. She’s implausibly too attractive for the scene around her and everyone so divorced from things actual humans might do that her dialogue feels like the movie desperately overcompensating. What? Of course Tom Cruise has a girlfriend, you wouldn’t know her, she goes to another school. Archaeology school.
I do not wan to defend this movie at all. At all. It looks bland and I have a big affection for the Brendan Fraser Mummy movie (first one only). Still. The “faceless Arabs shooting things in Iraq” is actually a real thing. Most notably, ISIS has destroyed historical sites, museums, artifacts, and libraries all over Syria and Iraq, but the Taliban and other Islamic groups have also destroyed major works of art and historical places. And this is done intentionally, not as collateral damage in way (which would be bad, but it makes no sense to go out of your way to set series of explosions to obliterate historic sites).
Oh yes, I am aware. If they had actually identified the guys shooting at statues as ISIS or as Taliban the “it’s real life!” justification might hold some water. It was literally a smash cut from a title card saying “Iraq” to unidentified Arabs shooting at statues. There’s a difference.
I withdraw my defense and go back to saying this movie looks lazy and stupid.
Agreed. My sister took all the sticker parts of my Garbage Pail Kids off the cards and decorated her room with them. Saddly, senseless destruction of art is a very real occurrence.
Clever review, but many of your sentences are broken. Is english your second language?
Do you mean my deliberate use of… let’s see… two sentence fragments? Lots of writers knowingly break the rules where it makes sense, since communication is the goal. You’re very pedantic, are you a libertarian?
@Vince Mancini clever review Vince but what his comment presupposes is… maybe it isn’t?
Does Tom Cruise agree to explore the tomb as long as there aren’t any gays in there?
Tom Cruise in Tomb Gaydar
A+ callback.
This will never not be funny.
Nice one!
I miss the days where we’d make a 50+ comment thread just riffing on movie titles.
So is this supposed to be the beginning of the Universal Monsters-acquisition-reboot-a-thon or whatever? I really had hope for this idea. Next up: Jason Statham as Dr. Frankenstein.
“Come watch him pump his hilarious lil legs..” Cruise looks really awkward when he runs. Has no one told him this yet?
Poor Sofia Boutella. She’s such a scene stealer and deserves way better than wearing sexy bandages and trying to hump Tom Cruise.
Ahmanet huh? I’ve just been through Manet’s catalogue of paintings in the hope there would be something suitable to use as an angle for a gag but no, what a singularly uninspiring collection of blandness that guy’s lifework was. This one was alright although his angels seem a little overdressed. [en.m.wikipedia.org]
fuck you I like his work.
Oh man, I’ve done this too many times to count.
@Argentino this one reminds me of a Sergio Leone movie: [en.wikipedia.org] I especially like how both of the boys are boz-eyed.
do you think that violinist was playing this? [www.youtube.com]
he really looks like Eli Wallach in that movie.
Gian Maria Volontè was my first thought. Guy in the top hat is wearing Clint’s poncho though.
Whoa. Top hat poncho fella appears here too: [en.wikipedia.org]
Just to be clear, the movie’s Mcguffin is Tom Cruise’s d*ck?
Tom Cruise’s duck is called McGuffin? Funny name for a duck.
Duck? I assumed we were talking about where Tom Cruise parks his cigarette boat.
Shit, there really is such thing as a cigarette boat. I was trying to make a cigar boat/Tom Cruise is small joke.
He means his c*ck, dummies.
@OhMyBalls Cuck?
@Mechakisc Ha, sometimes a cigar boat is just a cigar boat. I googled it half expecting some variation on, oh I don’t know, Cleveland Steamer. Nope. Just a flashy boat.
This doesn’t surprise me. I’ve seen the TV spots. This movie looked like NOTHING. So it’s not surprising to hear it’s as soul-less as it seemed at first glance. If a trailer can’t make something look interesting it’s a bad sign.
“the interesting thing about The Mummy is that it doesn’t even pretend anyone cares where the bullets are actually coming from.”
I think this begs the question, Are shouting movie arabs the new storm trooper?
Oh shit. If true that means Tom Cruise is the last samurai and the last jedi.
Vince brings up something interesting when he stops calling Tom Cruise by his character’s name in the review. I’m pretty sure I just call him “Tom Cruise” in whatever movie I see or refer to. I never think of him as a “character”. I only think of him as Tom Cruise. Gun to my head, I couldn’t name a Tom Cruise character outside of Maverick (and even then I don’t know his character’s actual name) or Jerry Maguire (and if that movie was titled anything else I would’ve forgotten it).
Are there any other actors like that? Maybe Tom Hanks?
Shit, even the Jack Reacher poster has Tom Cruise’s name the same weight as the character name.
[upload.wikimedia.org]
Jeff Goldblum
Nic Cage? Christopher Walken. Definitely Steven Seagal.
Samuel L. Jackson would fit in here. Maybe Jackie Chan?
Tom Cruise is exceptional in this regard though.
It’s representative of what a true mega star he still is. Maybe he’s the last one (sorry Will Smith and Brad Pitt).
Never stop reviewing movies Vince.
or believin’
Yep… whenever the trailer has come on, I’ve been unable to keep myself from saying, “This looks horrible.” But I do wish I had some of that CGI Smoothing Cream.
Gotta love it when a movie is so shitty that you can get 10 solid paragraphs in with joke after joke after joke. I was gonna ask if this movie deserved the usual Plot Recreated by Reviews, but this review is perfect in its own right. Bravo Vince.
Also Sexy Archaeologist is the hot girl from Peaky Blinders. I’d just like to take a moment to point out how shitty that show is (I only made it through the 1st season, couldn’t make it to Tom Hardy, who I assume plays a version of his Taboo character). It’s a more boring version of Sons of Anarchy with 1/8th the amount of violence and 3x the amount of stupid characters. How she made it out of that muck is impressive.