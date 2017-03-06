IMPA

I’m about to head away on vacation, but I couldn’t leave without at least getting through the week’s posters. Not when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Alien: Covenant, and The Fate of the Furious are all dropping new fire. Thus we begin this week’s This Week In Posters with another minimalist poster for Alien: Covenant. Same theme as the first one, and not quite as effective, but still strong. This one seems to depict an alien pod, which looks suspiciously like a papaya. And if I know papayas, there are going to be a whole lot of alien eggs in there. I’d suggest cutting the pod in half, scooping the eggs out with a spoon, then filling the hole with some cottage cheese. Now you’ve got yourself a nice healthy afternoon snack that won’t weigh you down. You’ll need to be in top shape for when the aliens hatch.