07.25.17

Strap in, This Week In Posters readers, Comic-Con was this past week, so we’ve got new one sheets for pretty much every upcoming movie that studios think nerds love, starting with this one for Black Panther. It’s a pretty de rigeuer superhero teaser poster — heroic backlighting, a monumental set, some futuristic stuff — but can you explain this pose to me? Is that a panther thing? It’s somewhere between a chest flex and the marbles pose from Major League where I can’t tell if he wants to claw my face or show me his junk. I suppose it could be both.

IMPA

Oh hell yeah! We haven’t had a good close-eyed headbutt poster in a while. I can’t wait to watch these white people yearn for all they’re worth. Wait, what’s that tree in the background, is this set in Africa? (*checks IMDB*)

For his directorial debut, Andy Serkis brings to life the inspiring true love story between Robin and Diana Cavendish (Andrew Garfield, Claire Foy), an adventurous couple who refuse to give up in the face of a devastating disease.

When Robin is struck down by polio at the age of 28, he is confined to a hospital bed and given only a few months to live. With the help of Diana’s twin brothers (Tom Hollander) and the groundbreaking ideas of inventor Teddy Hall (Hugh Bonneville), Robin and Diana dare to escape the hospital ward to seek out a full and passionate life together — raising their young son, traveling and devoting their lives to helping other polio patients. [source]

Andy Serkis?! As in Gollum? I would’ve had no idea. I like to think he was wearing his ping pong ball-covered leotard the entire time. I like to imagine Andy Serkis’ closet just has 10 identical leotard jumpsuits covered in ping pong balls.

IMPA

This is a very literal poster for Burning Shadow.

