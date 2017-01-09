¡Three Amigos! turned 30 this month, a basic cable classic of a certain kind. I had fond memories of the 1986 comedy, directed by John Landis, and written by Steve Martin, Lorne Michaels, and Randy Newman, that vague good feeling of something you enjoyed pre-adolescence. It retains classic status, or thereabouts, among my generation, or thereabouts (Gen Y, younger Gen X-ers, and older millennials), and to be sure, it’s been named one of the all-time greatest comedies in several respected listicles. Starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Chevy Chase, it’s an era straddler in many ways, combining legends of 70s SNL (Martin and Chase) with the 80s high concept comedy, co-starring Ebersol-era SNL star Short, and even bridging the gap to the later SNL casts of the 90s, with cameos by Jon Lovitz and Phil Hartman. It was a combination of so many elements that never were before or never again would be combined.
Like so many things people like me bother writing about, it wasn’t well loved at the time, not even cracking 50% on RottenTomatoes (44%, as of current writing), not that RottenTomatoes was around at the time. It even earned a brutal (or actually just bored) one star from Roger Ebert, to go with its other lackluster entries.
“…what we have here is a shaggy chihuahua tale with endless bickering and pratfalls. The only other time the film spins off into inspired madness is when the boys confront a singing bush in the middle of the desert. […] You know it`s a boring comedy when you find yourself laughing only at the lead actors` costumes.” – Gene Siskel, Chicago Tribune
“Broad, uneven western parody. […] …there’s not a lot of flesh on these cynically haphazard bones.” – Pat Graham, Chicago Reader
“The ideas to make “Three Amigos” into a good comedy are here, but the madness is missing. All great farces need a certain insane focus, an intensity that declares how important they are to themselves. […] My guess is they made it with too much confidence and not enough desperation.” –Roger Ebert, Chicago Sun-Times
“The happy-go-lucky Three Amigos is a picture to see when your expectations are down and you’ve already been to everything that’s good.” –Jay Boyar Orlando Sentinel
“Steve Martin, Martin Short and Chevy Chase go south of the border for “Three Amigos,” the cinematic equivalent of Montezuma’s revenge. It’s a calamity of a comedy, the perfect complement to concession-stand nachos con cheez.” -Rita Kempley, Rita Kempley, Washington Post
“”Three Amigos” is likable, but it never really finds a distinctive style. Not quite parody and not quite serious, it’s more like a lengthy costume party.” –Janet Maslin, New York Times
Love this movie. It’s one of the few comedy films that my wife and I can agree on. Although it would probably be super annoying to watch it with me, since I would quote the whole thing start to finish.
“Sew, very old one! Sew like the wind!”
This was a really enjoyable read, even if I haven’t seen the film.
That said, I demand a remake if only so I can Matt Lieb in the role of “EL GUAPOOOOOOOOOO NEW BIT 2017!”
I remember seeing this in the theater. (Fuck I’m old)
And my car was named Dusty, when we first got him he would always try to run through any door you open. We would usually yell “Not you Dusty” (from the throw down your guns line) and thus he was named.
Thank you for this. God I loved this movie when I was a kid. I remember one of the first times i got into trouble for swearing was because i told my brother I was going to “pump him so full of lead he was going to use his dick for a pencil.”
When Steve Martin is breaking into the studio and he’s standing on a fence directly above Martin and Chevy, and he’s trying to get their attention, it cracks me up every time. “Whoo” “Caw” “Lookuphere!” “Whipperwill”.
It’s curious how sniffy the reviews were because the movie has rightly gone on to be much loved and quoted. I remember laughing like a lunatic at one of the most predictable jokes in the entire movie: when El Jefe wants to test the accuracy of one of the rifles the Germans have brought him. Such a simple gag but executed perfectly. There’s so much great stuff going on. I always the Germans were a The Wild Bunch reference as Mapache has a couple of German military advisers with him at his hold out.
Oops, there’s a lack of “thought” above.
Goodnight Ned!
“A lot of old print criticism reads like overworked hacks on strict deadlines with limited space trying to cobble together their finest zingers with little context or analysis while chomping a cigar and sweating into a manual typewriter.” Replace cigar and typewriter with vape and MacBook and I don’t think much has changed. If anything it’s gotten worse, with some reviews focusing entirely on the “problematic” aspects of the cast and crew. That’s why I hang out here.