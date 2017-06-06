‘Wonder Woman’ And The Disappointment Of Incremental Change

It’s no surprise that Wonder Woman is enjoying some success, both financially and critically, because in a lot of ways it gives us exactly what we said we always wanted: a female-led, female-directed, earnest superhero movie, and a DC adaptation better than Batman V Superman. Anyone can see the validity of a character who inspires girls to be more than just a beautiful princess who marries rich, and Wonder Woman at the very least does that, giving girls a character in whom they can see themselves, the way little boys can see themselves in Thor, or Iron Man, or Captain America, or The Hulk, or… You get the picture. Wonder Woman gives girls the chance to envision themselves the heroes of their own story, and that’s great.
That a $150 million Wonder Woman movie exists at all is a sign we’ve advanced at least a few inches of societal progress since those studio execs were caught saying women couldn’t carry a successful action movie. That said, being better than regressive dickheads think we are still feels like a low bar. Wouldn’t it be nice to live in a world where Wonder Woman didn’t have to be a symbol, where it could just be a movie, and not a referendum on female stories or storytellers, a cultural battleground and steaming cauldron of the internet’s hottest takes? I mean, is “Girls should have stuff too” really political speech now? Oof.
That’s the trouble with the mainstream: It’s so slow to catch up to the obvious that cheering it on can be a little… well, anticlimactic. (Outside the mainstream, there are a million brilliant female-told, female-led stories, but I can understand eight-year-old girls being rightfully reticent to trick or treat in Toni Erdmann costumes.) Is a gender-swapped version of the mediocre heroes we already have for boys really all we can hope for?
To be fair, simply being a symbol of progress isn’t all Wonder Woman does well. It’s refreshingly earnest, without much in the way of winks or jokey references to the ’70s TV show. Director Patty Jenkins said in a recent New York Times profile that “‘cheesy’ is one of the words banned in my world.” Her commitment to sincerity shows, and erring towards flawed sincerity is probably preferable to Marvel’s tendency to be self-aware, occasionally to a fault (*cough* Ant-Man *cough, cough*).
I do agree that this was a better DC movie but not necessarily a great one. It had a lot of similarities to the first Captain America movie, mostly in a good way.
There is a little more context to her stance on killing. There is a difference between killing a “warrior” in battle and killing innocent people. Her outrage was at civilians being used slaves, and again at the indiscriminate killing of civilians by bomb or gas.
It has to much exposition and talking and explaining and not enough slo mo bullet fights. I like that the real evil isn’t a maga hat wearing cartoon villain but a pleasant although patronizing father figure stuck in his stubborn patriarchal tsk tsk mindset of knowing what’s best for the young lady.
One thing about the stakes in this — they weren’t (actually) trying to save the world. The only real and actual threat was the new nerve gas which would kill thousands (bad) and derail the armistice (worse), but it wasn’t a beaming space laser. Diana *thought* that she would save the world by killing Ares, and that was her motivation — but she was actually wrong.
Her choosing not to kill Dr. Poison kinda answers some of the questions you’re posing.
“It’s a rousing scene, but it’d be a lot more so if we could tell what she actually accomplished. Did she save the villagers? Unclear.”
I kinda thought her celebrating with the villagers after the battle made it pretty clear….
And then the stakes were raised when they were, you know, all brutally gassed to death.
Wonder Woman is a symbol because she was a symbol for 70 years. Symbols don’t lose their meanings because times have changed or things have gotten better. It is great that there finally is a Wonder Woman film. However, for a long time now we have had women heroines as leads in big blockbuster movies, sci fi, and horror. The Hunger Games accomplished what you want Vince, a female lead in an action movie that made more money than Wonder Woman and was treated as just another movie, not a symbol or step forward. Heck, as RLM pointed out, Sigourney Weaver was the lead in Alien, back in 1979. As a male growing up it never occurred to me that Ripley was ill equipped because of her sex to fight back in Aliens. I’m for more good movies, regardless of who directs or stars in them. If Hollywood has been keeping talented women from directing or starring in feature roles, from what I can see, it isn’t mainstream movie audiences or their money telling them to do so.
Is it just me, or is there an obvious parallel here between Societal Culture being only incrementally better in accepting women as lead characters/heroes, and This movie being only incrementally better than the completely incoherent and tone-deaf Batman V Superman? Dumb people all seem wicked ecstatic that this movie is only marginally better than a movie that is arguably the worst superhero movie ever made – but that’s “good enough” for a woman-movie, apparently.
You said it yourself. You dig that in order to fight, she has to let her hair down and get into a corset.
I’m sure that there are a bunch of women who want to see Thor and Deadpool fight wearing Speedos, but they don’t go around writing about it.
I’ve not seen it yet so can’t offer my hot take but many of the usually sober movie guys & girls i follow on Twitter have been going absolutely bananas over it. Like Mad Max: Fury Road enthusiastic. Why? Is it, like you mention, just relief because it’s not garbage?
What superhero movies rarely seem to be able to do is capture the zeitgeist definitively, which is odd as that’s really science fiction’s raison d’etre. Maybe it’s because many of the superhero movies use decades old stories for their structure. Here we are with one of history’s biggest berks given a shot at setting civilisation back 30/50/100 years and it’s only really Captain America in Winter Soldier that’s given us a superhero fighting a government agency’s insidious conspiracy.
Deadpool might well be the perfect fantasy character to use as a response to the planet’s current half-assed mania but with the expansion of that character’s world in the next movie he’ll probably be too busy.
Wait, Wonder Woman is in theaters now?
I’m glad this is getting positive traction but can imagine how much bigger it would have been had it come out around the first Iron Man. Before the deluge of every other movie being a super hero flick.
I’m curious as to how the movie ends. I’m assuming she doesn’t end WW1 like the Inglourious Basterds end WW2, or does she? So she just walks away from the war? And WW1 for all its carnage – 9 million combatants and nearly that many again civilian deaths over 4 years – was comprehensively outgunned by the 1918 influenza pandemic that followed – over 50 million deaths in less than 2 years. Humanity could have done with some assistance with that too.
The movie takes place in the waning days of the war. The Armistice is about to go through, in fact, ending the whole thing. The leads are a part of the final days, an important one, but they don’t end it directly. Just clear the way.
Ugh, Vince, you’re sounding dangerously close to the hipsters. “I celebrated powerful women before it was mainstream bro.”
*Crushes Natty Ice, then slaps Blowjob Stacey on the ass.
My review: it’s like the first half of Thor 1, except he’s a she and the hammer is a lasso. Beautiful aloof god in modern world! Then switch over to the 2nd half of Captain America 1 (this time he’s a she!), keep the super shield, evil Germans, and rag-tag group of diverse back-up army dudes. Yawn.
Great write up. It’s a little too bad it didn’t quite live up to the all time classic Reeve’s style Superman, feels like some lost potential there. But it’s World War 1, and it’s the D.C. Universe, so of course it has to be this kinda bummer ending necessitated by Batman vs. Superman. Could have gone from tolerable-to-good to great if it could have just been, “Wonder Woman wins, and we have hope for the future”.
I don’t think you know how to make a movie. Honestly it’s lucky this thing came out as good as it did, probably was being chocked to death at every angle by retarded executives. We should just be thankful it wasn’t shit.
I never felt once that this film was teaching me values. It was it’s greatest strength.
“Did she save the villagers? Unclear”
I thought it was very clear: SPOILER – it was the village woman in the trenches that finally drove her to act; they fought their way across lines and to that village and that night had a semblance of normal life in a brought-to-life street cafe and quiet dance scene. In the village they took with everyone in that trench. It was those very people she failed to savte wo scenes later vis a vie the gas she could’ve prevented by killing whatshisdick the first time.
Great film. Little girls shouldn’t want to be this Wonder Woman. Jenkins is the real hero here.
If it was unclear to you that the villagers were saved, I suggest you go watch the movie again. It is very clear what the outcome of helping the villagers is.
