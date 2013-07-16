The Problem of Scenery over Choreography

All Scaled Out: Why Most of This Summer’s Action Films Have Kind of Sucked
I’m writing this because I think our complaints about recent action movies are all wrong. We complain about the lack of character development, the plot holes, and the tone of general disregard for humanity, but most of my favorite action movies of the eighties, nineties, and early 2000s all displayed varying degrees of that. Those critiques may be valid explanations for why most of our recent blockbusters aren’t high art, but they don’t explain why they’ve become so boring. I think the problem is actually something much simpler, and it goes way beyond “Check yr brain at the door, artfag!” as I’m so frequently told.
You’ve seen the scene probably a thousand times: a big car chase winds through city streets, crashing through fruit stands, fire hydrants, and a giant plate glass window that two guys just happened to be carrying across the street at that exact moment. It was a common enough action movie staple to be parodied by Mel Brooks and the Zucker brothers, and was used over and over semi-earnestly by Michael Bay in The Rock, among others. It’s a surefire crowd-pleaser. Or at least it used to be. Because if this summer’s big budget offerings are any indication, at a certain point, action filmmakers seem to have forgotten that the shattering plate glass was supposed to be the icing, not the cake. Where the focus used to be the chase, or the fight, now it’s the stuff that gets broken along the way. They’ve been putting scenery over choreography. It’s not that action itself is the problem, it’s that the point of view is all wrong.
Watching the climax of Man of Steel, a movie that started out with a pretty promising origin story, it was impossible not to be struck by how boring the “climactic” fight sequence was by comparison, something mentioned in almost every review. And almost every big action movie this summer – Iron Man 3, White House Down, Pacific Rim, The Lone Ranger – has had similar problems. With Man of Steel, most of the harshest critics couched their criticism of this in terms of humanitarianism, or in faithfulness to the source text. “Superman isn’t supposed to kill! Superman would never let that many innocent bystanders die!”
While it feels good to rip something on humanitarian grounds, because you get to paint yourself as the Mother Theresa of film critics, I’ve never particularly cared how many people die in an action movie. I honestly don’t think other people care that much either. Arnold kills at least 100 faceless henchmen in Commando and I’m fine with that, the more gruesome the better, especially if he gets in a really sweet burn as they’re falling to their deaths. The root of the problem, I think, is that in racing to see who can create the “biggest scale,” all these scenes became more about the stuff breaking than the people fighting. Those critics are right in the sense that prioritizing smashing CGI buildings over the characters fighting is a bit dehumanizing, but I don’t think that makes the movies immoral, or “wrong”, just… boring. I can’t feel empathy for a building.
It probably started with Independence Day, and it’s not hard to imagine why. I can still remember having my mind blown by that exploding White House in the trailer. But 17 years later we’re still blowing up the White House, and it’s goddamn boring now. We’ve blown up buildings, monuments, cities… what’s next, continents? Planets? It doesn’t sound that interesting. We’re all scaled out.
Movies have been breaking the first rule of the human interest story, so brilliantly outlined in Billy Wilder’s Ace in the Hole (1951) : That people care more about one guy trapped in a mine than a hundred, more about 50 rattlesnakes on the loose in people’s homes than 1000 in the desert. All of this summer’s action movies seem to be based on the faulty idea that people care more when the scale is bigger, which we’ve known isn’t true for at least 60 years. Maybe the excitement of what could be done with CGI made us forget.
Even Iron Man 3, which I ultimately liked based on the Mandarin reveal and the general Shane Blackiness of it, had the big set piece that they chose to put in the trailer and use in almost all of the marketing – the scene where the helicopters fly in and shoot Tony Stark’s house into the ocean with missiles. And that’s probably the most boring scene in the movie. It’s a house falling in the ocean. Where’s the blood and guts? Are we really supposed to care about a house falling down? Not to mention, Shane Black himself already did that one, back in Lethal Weapon 2. (DIPLOMATIC IMMUNITY!)
Watching this summer’s action films, I actually had to ask myself, “Jesus, do I just not enjoy action films anymore? These used to be my favorite.”
But watching The World’s End made a lot of things clear. Enjoying the extended action sequences in that so thoroughly made me ask myself “why is this so entertaining when almost every other action sequence this summer has been so dull?”
It wasn’t that I was more invested in the characters, though obviously that’s important. While the characterization is a lot better in Edgar Wright’s movie, as to be expected, the action is so tongue-in-cheek and deliberately silly that you’re not overly concerned with the outcome of the fights. It’s far from realistic, both on a macro and micro level. But because it’s so much more focused on choreography than it is with smashed up scenery, it’s actually visually interesting to watch again. Stuff gets smashed, sure, but it’s all secondary to the back-and-forth, balletic dance between the characters. Oh right! That’s what was interesting, the drink, not the glass it comes in. Edgar Wright shrinks the action back down to a bite size that you can actually chew on again.
While I think banning CGI would go a long way toward eliminating this problem, our government seems much more focused on wars, and the economy, and sending dick pics to their mistresses than on our nation’s action movies (THANKS, OBAMA). It’s a sad state of affairs, really. But in the meantime, I’d like to think we can hope for this phenomenon to reach a tipping point, where we’re no longer expected to pee our collective pampers over another fake city getting destroyed, or another protagonist trying to suicide bomb another big laser/portal to another dimension pointed at Earth.
And when people like me criticize, know that we’re not bashing action films for not being My Dinner with Andre. We’re not expecting thought-provoking character studies here. All we’re expecting is a nice punch to the face, or a car screeching around a corner, and we were hoping for a little more than 30 minutes of shattering fake glass.
Fuckin’ a, Vince. I would argue that characterization is still a bigger problem than the one you’re describing, but that this is a close second. Surprised you didn’t mention RDJ’s “McGuyver” fight with James Badge Dale and the redhead from IM3. Super fun but still the last thing I expected in a “tent pole” movie.
“We’re all scaled out” hits the nail on the head.
I think one aspect that’s completely overdone is the soundtrack during those huge action sequences. I don’t know when we explicitly agreed that anytime someone fights there needs to be rock or dubstep in the background, but if you watch one of the old Bond movies there’s never any music, it really helps focus on the “actions” as opposed to the “experience”.
Thankfully, dubstep should be relegated to the ash heap of history relatively soon, because I saw a golf commercial that featured dubstep and slow motion this past weekend.
Elite Troop 1 and 2 works so well because of the confined spaces of the action – you really feel the verticality (is that a word?) of Rio’s slums as you’re watching.
Characters have to be the key thing about any movie no matter how brutal it is. Even with flatter characters, development can be seen.
Like in Predator, Dutch is a big buff dude who kicks ass. thats it. But the movie situations creates a dance. the movie 180 it self with this monster in the jungle angle. all the character change. Bill Duke goes insane. Dutch realizes how to kill the predator. They size one up, in one of the coolest scenes ever. The lack of dialogue, and the jungle create deadness to the location.
It’s almost like they are the only things left in the universe. THE KILL ME NOW! scenarios, you remember it not because I think you could see your self in those shoes. You’re alone the jungle, you think you’re going crazy because there is a 8 foot monster chasing you. Dutch at the end of the movie realizes he has to become an animal to survive and at the end that dead eye thousand yard stare is all I remember. I don’t care about exploding white houses or anything like that. It does mean anything unless I feel like I’m there. and the most blockbuster-y feeling movies can have that if they scaled back. By the time superman is just exploding around the world even i was like what the fuck is going on. How many people are dead?
Or with Sucker Punch, why do i care? this is all in her head anyway all the scenarios are bleak and violent but i’m desensitized by it all. because I didn’t care about the people involved. Just too many situations of people who lack depth now.
Give me a Robocop, a journey about a man who is blown apart, put back together but still broken for hollywood blockbuster films. Give me Aliens with a woman who is scared by her past surviving this monster to realize she has to kill more now, and overcome the fears.
dark knight and inception for me gave me the development and fun. they have more complexity than most blockbusters but i think we need that but scale it back.
I mean JAWS is 3 dudes on a boat, conquering fear, becoming friends, and killing a shark and thats was a huge film for the time. what happen to that time? is it ID4? is that where it all changed?
This is actually really interesting.
Someone has said that the music is the sound between the silences, and it feels like there are no “silences” left in movies, meaning the deadness that you reference in Predator.
Worth noting perhaps that Jaws, Predator, and Aliens all spend an inordinate amount of time building suspense, setting up the characters and their world before we get anywhere near a confrontation with the big bad.
Kind of like how all music since the mid-90s has been produced to have so much amplification that if you look at it in a sound meter there are no more highs and lows—it’s all just pushing against the top and bottom of the graphs. This produces what is effectively white fucking noise.
And that’s what has happened to cinema. They amped it up so much that it not only sucks, but the stuff that doesn’t blends with the shit into white noise that is immediately and viscerally exciting but is also instantly forgettable because the brain is literally designed to filter that shit out.
I don’t know when or if I’ll get a mo’ better chance to show this off: since jeremyhyler mentioned Bill Duke, here’s a pic of the onesie I made for my friend when he had his first kid: [img.photobucket.com]
Excellent.
I agree with the JeremyHyler’s point but I would like to point out that Jaws is not an action movie. It’s a horror movie. So it’s pacing is entirely different for that specific reason.
Otherwise, yeah, I totally agree and I generally use the original Die Hard as an example of what makes for a really amazing action flick. McClane is confined to a really small space (the upper 10 floors or so) of a skyscraper and he’s fighting solo for the most part. When they expand the formula to an airport and then to NYC you start to lose the intimacy and the wheels come off and everyone starts to agree the sequals are weak because of it. In general, Hollywood has this thing with sequals where they feel like they absolutely have have bigger explosions, more bad guys, more of whatever, and that’s generally such an obviously bad idea based on SO many examples it’s not even funny.
Man of Steel’s ending action sequence worked for me because in my mind that is what a city would look like after two beings who are for all intents are living gods.
I don’t really understand the reasoning of a scene “working” just because the visuals match your own expectations of the suggested scenario. I feel the question should not be whether it worked visually but thematically.
Agreed. You should be hearing bones cracking instead of glass shattering. I think a lot of it comes down to the skill of the director. Wright’s movies all have excellent action sequences, he manages to combine silliness with legit asskickery and gore. But mainly I’m still pissed that Vince has already seen The World’s End…
I know, it’s like he wrote this whole article just to tell us that a) he’d seen The World’s End, that b) he loved it, and that c) we’re just lowly peasants waiting for any crumb of movie news he might throw our way!
What a d*ck.
I think this is a really decent treatise – but where does parkour fit into your analysis? That would seem to fit into your model of a good action sequence and yet we pretty much are bored to tears every time the good guy chases a bad guy through a construction site. Bad guys be leapin’ and whatnot.
I’ve never been that bored by parkour. It’s a little silly, but I wouldn’t necessarily call it boring. At least not CGI-building-falling-down boring.
Context and execution matter. Banlieue 13 was basically Parkour: The Movie, but it’s a fun little tightly focused action flick. In other movies it just seems like they’re checking off a list of tropes. Much like the Bourne-y handheld close-up fight scenes actually kind of work in the first Bourne film because they tie in with the overall tone, whereas in most of it’s imitators they just look shitty and confusing.
*its
A couple people have touched on spatial awareness. The shakey-cam ruins your ability to tell if something awesome is happening, because you can’t tell what is happening, or even where it is happening.
I can’t tell you how many times I’ve wanted control of the zoom, so I could see if they were still in the middle of the park or if the action has moved closer to the trees (or something), because that could certainly affect what people are planning or whether there are any low hanging limbs you might bump into…
… or whether they are parkouring over a long fall or what path they’ve taken or …
I happen to think that the opening action sequence in Casino Royale, while patently ridiculous, was a pretty good use of parkour. I have seen that action sequence a half dozen times, and would watch it again right now if I were home.
I think possibly the most perfect example of Vince’s point can be seen in the Matrix trilogy. His thesis is why the first one was brilliant and generally hailed, while the latter two were… snoozefests by comparison. Some scenes in the second were interesting as they amped it up, but then it just became too much and your desensitized by the amplification and CGI,.
It’s a GD travesty Vince that you wrote this whole piece without once making note of the steaming pile of blown-up dog poop that is the Transformers movie franchise.
MF’n GD it, Mancini. Now what am I going to do with all this fake glass I CGI’d? It was going to be a GOLDMINE!
The only action movie I watched this summer is World War Z and the zombies were such a swarm of bees that I never felt the least bit of menace, fright, or horror. There was never much personification of danger and generally was just too overwhelming to really process what was happening. I think the core problem is that these budgets are just way too huge now, and they feel like they have to spend it all.
I actually disagree in regards to WWZ because it was the first time we’ve actually seen a zombie movie on a world scale. As those are usually small, personal and ultimately claustrophobic stories in nature I thought it was kind of fun to see that story blown up as a real, honest to goodness take on the end of the whole entire world. I haven’t seen all of the summer movies, but WWZ stands out from what I have seen because it really felt like something I hadn’t seen before.
I haven’t seen WWZ yet, but they should have had a neighbor that you’re introduced to at the start of the movie that they make you like and then he gets eaten by zombies. That would have some personal impact, but not as much as say a family member getting eaten.
Meckakisc – Something very close to that happens in the first act of the movie.
@Culliver – I think the opening scene on the street where the infection first breaks out is a pretty great example of doing it right, while the hordes in Israel fall on the opposite side of the spectrum. It’s a little schizophrenic in the pacing of it’s major scenes.
@Mechakisc – They do that in the Dawn of the Dead remake pretty well. I love the first ten minutes of that movie.
If WWZ is an action movie, it’s the best I’ve seen this year. I haven’t seen too many good movies this year unfortunately.
Makes me think of how much I’ve enjoyed watching Asian action flicks on Netflix these days: stuff like classic Jackie Chan, Donnie Yen movies like Dragon, Kill Zone, Flashpoint & Ip Man 1 & 2, Korean flicks like Man From Nowhere, etc.
They may not be brilliantly scripted works of art, but their action scenes are all so cleanly and brilliantly shot, edited, choreographed, composed – it’s all far more thrilling than the vast majority of chaotic Hollywood action movies with their cameras lodged into paint shakers.
I just discovered the Ip Man films a few weeks ago after getting into some of Donnie Chen’s other stuff.
Really solid fights, so much so that I didn’t really mind that the last half Ip Man 2 is basically a scene-for-scene remake of Rocky IV.
The Ip Man movies are so goddamned good.
Also, Otto Man, they’re based (loosely, yes, but still) on a real dude. Who could probably have kicked Rocky’s ass time and again with A THOUSAND PUNCHES TO THE EVERYWHERE.
Bruce Lee’s master could surely kill Burgess Meredith’s trainee.
Right on, Otto Man. Is it weird that Ip Man 2 basically being a Rocky IV remake only makes it better in my opinion? Only thing it could have used was John Cafferty’s “Heart’s On Fire” during a training montage.
I was waiting for that song.
And for Gorbachev to appear in the British government’s box and start the slow clap at the end.
Obligatory: Donnie Yen is the fucking shit. He did an action movie where he plays the most cliche version of “YOU’RE A LOOSE CANNON” cop and it’s seriously awesome.
More action movies like Zui Chuan 2 (Legend of Drunken Master) please.
Agree 100%. I don’t think CGI is necessarily the problem, though. Case in point, compare the robot/monster fights in Pacific Rim to the Kong/T-Rex fight in Peter Jackson’s King Kong. The Kong scene is a lot better even though they both include heavy CGI because, as you said one has much more impressive choreography and staging.
Well said…too much stuff happening on screen and you don’t see any of it. (Transformers)
See my comment @3:36.
Weird. King Kong actually comes to mind as an example of how not to do it. Every time Jackson had a chance to stage an impressive action piece, he cranked it up to 11, made it twice as long as necessary and just destroyed any sense of danger or tension. Because naturally Kong had to fight not one but three Dinosaurs and of course this had to happen involving swinging from vines and while holding a tiny blonde woman that would have been crushed within seconds by the forces involved.
Same with the Stampede that ridiculously had the whole crew running between the legs which looked incredibly fake. Then of course the insect set piece which seemed to have been included solely to gross people out.
It’s a prime example of overusing CGI and overdoing it to a point of the audience losing interest.
The Star Wars prequels are a similar offender, with Lucas having so much happen to trick us into thinking it’s exciting but nothing has been built up to make us invested.
Rapax wins.
@Rapax I agree completely in terms of the stampede sequence but not on the T-Rex fight or the Empire State Building scene. I’m just trying to point out a scene that is almost all CGI that is more about choreography and not scenery.
I don’t know, Rapax, the Obi-Wan/Anakin fight was pretty well done. It may be the epicness of that battle’s implications to the original trilogy that makes it seem so, but I have always enjoyed it.
@darooster i think what makes that fight so good is that the actors are talking during it, giving it a sense of personality. when ewan macgregor shouts “you were the chosen one” (or something like that) you feel the fight more because you know why he’s fighting. it’s like GOT’s sexposition, but with laser swords.
I also think that lack of comprehension can work sometimes. It’s not a style I love or anything. I’d much prefer a chase scene like Raiders of the Lost Ark’s basket chase to something like a Bourne movie. However, I think Paul Greengrass finds a way to make it mostly work in the Bourne sequels. Bloomkamp had some pretty good chaotic scenes in District 9 also. But again, the stakes in that movie were clear and visceral. I was genuinely afraid for Copley’s character most of that movie because the danger was palpable.
Also in District 9, it wasn’t blatantly a SUMMER MOVIE. It was bleak and original and there was no hint as to how the movie would end whereas you go into Man of Steel or a Bond flick and it’s pretty obvious Bond’s going to live to fight another day with no more than peripheral damage.
++infinity
You know, I think this is really getting at something. I felt like tapping at my watch during all the fight scenes in Man of Steel, especially the end one, just because of how numb I am to big CGI scenes. Same with any other big action movie, I’ve really started noticing that I just don’t give a shit what the video-game characters are doing on screen. Happened in the Spiderman reboot, all the Bat-spaceship scenes in TDKR, the aforementioned Iron Man 3 helicopter scene, whatever.
(Though the scenes I do remember standing out were the final battle scenes in Avengers – holy crap, Thor and the Hulk fighting together on top of this fish-thing?! compelling! – and Iron Man 3 – I liked the millions of suits flying around.)
I actually really disliked the final action sequence in IM3. When I saw it in the trailer I thought “holy shit, look at all those suits, it’s going to be awesome!” But when I saw the actual movie there was just so much happening at the same time and each suit was show for like a second on screen that you never got to appreciate any of the individual suits and what cool or interesting characteristics that they might have.
Well said. It’s almost like all of these big budget action flicks aren’t action movies, their disaster movies. And disaster movies are almost always awful in my opinion, because I really don’t give a shit about a towering inferno or a tsunami. There’s really not much story to it.
I feel like clarity about what exactly is going on helps. The Air Force One scene in Iron Man 3 works because you know that if he doesn’t save everybody, they’ll fall to their deaths. The climax doesn’t work in Man of Steel because that big metal think Zod puts on the Earth is gonna kill everyone because….they’ll explode? They’ll get sucked in? And this is good for Zod because why? And I write this a huge comic book fan who will buy a ticket for anything with a DC or Marvel logo attached to it (except for Ghost Rider 2. I drew the line there.)
But the original Ghost rider was okay?
Touche, but to be fair I was in seventh grade, so I’m giving myself a mulligan for that one.
Dude, c’mon! Ghost Rider 2 was infinitely more ridiculous than the first one, but in a good way. It was like a train wreck. I couldn’t keep my eyes away, and now I want to watch it again because who doesn’t like a good goddamn train wreck?
I mean, aside from the people on the train, obviously.
To support Vince’s argument, here are TWO PEOPLE RUNNING and it’s probably better than any movie this summer:
[youtu.be]
Chances are, everyone reading this knows what every single surface in this clip feels like, except Keanu’s gun.
Fucking beautiful. I could watch it all day, even if I can’t see Swayze’s mullet.
Also, true story: Every action scene is improved by someone firing their gun up in the air and saying “Ahhhhhh!”
Vince, I think you’re overreacting here. We are clearly suffering from a dearth of sassy black women whose daddy always told them they would have to fight aliens one day. Battleship got it right and we still haven’t learned. Was there a single “Awww, hell no” in the Man of Steel sequences you mentioned? I rest my case.
I remember watching 2012 and going WOW now they cant make any more disaster movies cause they checked off the entire list, unfortunately it made a billion dollars.
So the movie execs see that and go oh cool lets destroy shit and in goes the droves of people. Some of us notice this problem and want it fixed but as long as we and the herd of mouthbreathers pile inside they wont stop the bullshit train.
I hate mouthbreathers.
Your comments about The World’s End makes me excited for that Ant Man movie whenever it comes out. Tightly choreographed fights is what Ant Man is built in. Punch, punch, shrink, run, jump, grow, kick, shrink. It’ll be the opening of X-Men 2 all over again.
Vince I don’t understand how you could not like the final fight in Man of Steel, it was like a comic book come to life, same thing with Pacific Rim when Mako pulls out the sword and screams to avenge her family it’s a mecha anime come to life.
This summer I’ve been entertained like crazy with iron Man 3, Star trek 2, MoS and Pacific Rim, I’ve enjoyed all those movies and wasn’t bored with them at all. Is this an idiosyncratic issue? What the hell is Obama doing to America where you guys can’t enjoy silly summer movies?
Because silly summer movies have been made much better in the past. Vince is focusing on one specific aspect here which is that he’s bored with buildings being destroyed as opposed to fun action scenes between humans. I assure you he isn’t alone in that.
I fear the lack of understanding by the modern filmmakers is not just at the plot/character level but right the fuck the way down into just the basics of staging a scene. I get constant shit off the missus for ruining her fun of EVERY film we see, but I keep saying that I pull these films apart not because I am a well of misery, but because these films are held together with masking tape. I can watch ALIENS over and over again and there isn’t a thing wrong. Because James Cameron knew what the fuck he was doing. Why this shot was done from that angle, what the lighting would mean to the mood, what sounds should be heard, what the actor should be doing… Nowadays, it’s all WHIZZ! BANG! POWIE!
I don’t wanna go all Crazy Guy, but it’s FUCKING NERDS to blame, if you ask me. You have a generation of people who are copying shit that is already a copy. Filmmakers raised on shit with nothing to say except for reliving their youth. I read somebody congratulating PACIFIC RIM for not being a franchise/comic book/adaptation and being a new creation. Uh, what? It’s Godzilla fighting Giant Robots. How is THIS the film getting the plaudits for being original? I watch MAN OF STEEL and I see a film that is just all over the place and the directors of 20-30 years ago knew the basics of the trade enough to know this is wrong. That the basic scene-to-scene transition makes no sense, that having the hero murder the villain at the end says something they don’t understand enough, that there is a reason Superman destroying buildings in a 9/11 homage is going to leave a bad taste.
I dunno. I’m tired, so very very tired, of blockbuster movies. And as a big comics nerd, I was very excited when IRON MAN came out and the potential for superhero movies seemed limitless and now I am just tired of it all. I want to see more THE GREY and OLYMPUS HAS FALLEN and… Films made by people who care, for good or bad, about making action movies that aren’t childish masturbation.
Your recognition of James Cameron’s skills makes me think that the easiest fix would be that action movie directors should have to cut their teeth on ultra-low budget films like how Cameron and many other excellent filmmakers got their start working for Roger Corman.
That’s a brilliant point, Martin.
These days, directors cut their teeth making music videos with a considerable budget and little need for plotting. Sometimes it works, but for every Spike Jonze, we get twenty McGs and a fartload of Ratners.
Going off that point, you wonder if the problem lies with just how much money the studios just pile onto franchises now. Just look at the drop in quality between the first Matrix and the rest of that series. The Wachowski brothers had to do a lot with a little, and the studio took a risk. But now the studios throw enough money at it for the glitz, that ultimately the whole industry suffers, imo.
If you haven’t read that Neil Blomkamp interview linked in the other post yet, it’s worth a look on the whole Halo/District 9 story.
Sequels make them lazy, but importantly, they also set directors up to try and outdo the spectacle of the previous film, especially if it was directed by someone else to whom they’ll be compared.
More money to spend on big dumb shit, and more incentive to try it.
I don’t know, DasGeorgie, you DO sound like an obnoxious guy to watch movies with.
DasGeorgie, if you’re comparing Disposable Action Blockbuster #44 to Aliens, of course the random mediocrities are going to be coming up short. Aliens is an acknowledged classic. How does an average contemporary action movie compare with an average action movie from twenty years ago? There’s always going to be the perception that movies/books/games of the past are better, but often that’s just because the mediocrities get forgotten in time.
Blackfish, I totes agree that we hold up the greatest films of the eighties and forget all the shitty films, but can you point out to me where the PREDATOR, ALIENS, DIE HARD, etc are of the last ten years? They just don’t make those kind of films any more (or more likely, don’t have the skillset to make them).
Also, yes, I am a complete arsehole to watch movies with. As much as I ruin films for the missus, I ruin them more for myself.
Actually, besides the sense of scale in Pacific Rim’s fight scenes (scale of the monsters/robots in physical size, not in the amount of destruction), the thing I found most impressive was the choreography. Case in point, the two coolest fights happen in the middle of the ocean.
But ask yourself this: Would those two fights have been as impressive (speaking in terms of choreography) if they had happened in an “arena” where they could have pulled it off in a similar fashion, like the desert or a snowy wasteland? I only ask this because though I agree that the fights were impressive, I have the sense that choice of scenery may give the false idea that the fights were more impressive that they actually were.
Short answer: No. Long Answer: I think it’d be less of a drop in quality though than one might initially expect. I saw the film in IMAX 3D, and the film was “shot” in a way so that in 3D the backgrounds fell unusually far into the backdrop of the scene (especially since the action sequences were usually pretty dark); I think it’s a trick that helps give a sense of the sheer size of the monsters/robots.
Oh man, I need to watch the Elite Troop flicks again.
I just rewatched both District 13 films. Talk about well-choreographed action.
This was good enough that I crossed Vince’s name off my list with my favorite lipstick.
Compare the last two Die Hard movies with the first three and this is all obvious.
I blame television and music videos. Constant stimulation. Speed of light directing. Pompous commenting.
All of that.
I was just about to reference Die Hard 5: Mission to Moscow.
God, what a joyless circlejerk that was.
Oh man, Die Hard 5 is definitely still the worst movie I saw this year by a long shot.
Part of the problem isn’t a problem. In the last couple decades or so there’s been a revolution where you can watch EVERYTHING EVER MADE within a few minutes if you have an internet connection. Then if you have time you can watch it again and again and again so that you can pick it apart and soon we start consciously looking for patterns and imitation–and then go discuss the shit out of it on the internet with 10000 people rather than that one buddy of yours. Film watching, like so many other “fun” things we are so eager to suck the “fun” out of, has become as much of a science as filmmaking if not moreso.
We are now not only film critics but film researchers, because how many articles like this one have we read (or written) about what’s wrong with blockbusters, or indie flicks, or family films, or comedies etc?
It’s not that this relatively new facet of movie-watching has RUINED general enjoyment of a film, I think it’s just morphed it into something more cynical and self-aware than before. When I was (goddammit here it is) young, it was pretty much “That last Star Wars was cool.” Now we have to go into a monologue about what it did right, what it did wrong, what it swiped from, how it could have been better, what clues to a sequel did we pick up, what easter eggs were snuck in…
We didn’t stop enjoying movies, but I think we enjoy them differently, particularly the generations that primed between, oh, JAWS and THE MATRIX, because we straddle both ends of the spectrum as well as the modern, more blatantly (and intentionally) vapid era.
At this point when I see a movie, I really don’t know how to feel sometimes.
And I have no idea why I feel guilty about having enjoyed SPEED RACER and PHANTOM MENACE and disliking all 3 IRON MAN movies.
I’d agree with you except the vast majority of the audience doesn’t watch movies the way I or Vince or a lot of the visitors to Filmdrunk do. This is how I’ve watched movies almost my whole life.
Yes, however, the commercialization of Hollywood movies is worse than ever before. And studios don’t want to fund the huge box office disasters, they want the tentpole blockbuster that will make the shareholders happy: So they take far less chances and go for “well, whatever worked last time.”
Studios have basically become present day Adam Sandler: We could be daring, we could try to sell you something innovative or new, but why bother if you’re going to shell out the cash for whatever crap we give you?
We’re a vocal minority. But depending on your age “almost your whole life” could be covered by the internet age. If you’re over 40, God Bless You, Film Freak.
@porkythefirst Haha, yeah that’s true. I’m about to be 30 and I didn’t see Internet opinions on movies until I was in my late teens. I am a film freak, though. I saw Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade when I was 5 and it was the most amazing thing I’d ever seen. I’ve spent the rest of my life devoted to movies.
Fantastic article. It’s sad. Everything is about the the glass and not what’s in it. Bud and Miller Lite and Coors advertise their fucking cans. It’s a slippery slope of mediocrity all over.
Your beer can metaphor is perfect.
When that’s all they can brag about, you know the contents are piss poor.
They used to throw in how it’s less filling or some crap, but now they just gave up and say, “Come try the new blah blah can.” It’s just a means to hold the can as an advertisement. Who cares what’s inside it. Who cares what’s in a movie, is the advertisement shiny enough for idiots to open their wallets?
YUP
Am I allowed to enjoy small scale character focused action sequences as well as mass scale huge budget broad destruction scenes without being insulted by artfags?
For me its about the clarity of the action sequence. I found the climax of Man of Steel to be a blurry mess and thus I was definitely bored. Judging from your review Vince, you might disagree, but I thought that the fight sequences in Pacific Rim were quite clear and excellently filmed. That made the scale of it all pretty effective. Completely agree that I’ve never given a shit about the collateral damage of an action movie. I guess its a valid complaint, but I don’t think I’ve ever thought about it while watching anything.
I might have to see Pac Rim in 2D. In 3D it was mostly dark and confusing except for a couple scenes. I also thought the music was so overbearing that it kept me from enjoying fights I might have otherwise because it just felt like a music video.
I hate 3D in general. I saw it in 2D and knowing that it was also rendered in post-production made me glad because I assume as dark as the movie was in 2D in 3D it must be a mess.
Yeah, 3D is gimmicky crap. I saw it in 2D and was impressed by the cohesiveness and clarity of the fight scenes compared to so many other recent summer movies. I’ll agree with Vince on the score as well, definitely over the top.
I generally avoid 3D because it always feels like my eyes are forced to focus on one spot on the screen. I like 2D because my eyes can more easily wander all over the screen. (It’s fucking huge! If I want to stare at one spot I’ll watch a movie on my 27-inch CRT.)
I’ve seen Pacific Rim twice. I picked out the only theater in , I watched it on a medium-sized, newer, DLP screen with a projector that was probably never re-calibrated for 3D. The fight scenes were not a problem for me, those and the entire rest of the movie were crystal clear and the fight in Hong Kong looked incredible with all the color popping out of the darkened city and the lights on the robot.
The rest of the friends group wanted to see it in IMAX, so we went to that last night, and I could definitely see where some of the complaints of blurry or confusing were coming from. The 3D effect was well done in most scenes, but the overall darkening of the picture was a detriment during the fight scenes. If it’s almost too dark on an IMAX screen, I would hate to see what it looks like in most other theaters.
I would rather have seen it sans-3D on the IMAX screen, it definitely seemed to “pop” more at the other theater.
*only theater in 2D*
is how that should read
My biggest pet peeve has consistently been spacing and helping the audience understand what exactly is going on. For example, almost every single transformation in a Transformers movie: A million little gears and spikes whirring every which way, and FOR WHAT PURPOSE, I DON’T KNOW WHAT IS HAPPENING. It’s like Optimus is a truck: 35 seconds of incomprehensible mechanical nonsense; now he’s Optimus. Just because you CAN do something doesn’t mean you should.
There is also too much shaky cam nonsense, but we all know that.
Ironically, the movie that no doubt inspired this post (Pacific Rim) seemed to do a little better job of understanding spacing and having the fights make sense – I felt like I could follow what was going on. And although going BIGGER constantly isn’t the answer, in the super robot vs. monster punchy movie, you gotta go big or go home.
They made the Transformers “real” to the extent that they had to transform from the vehicle form to the robot form (ignoring that they had the ability to change shapes irrespective of their transforming ability). That’s why Optimus wasn’t a flat-faced rig. They were concerned that the robot version “couldn’t fit” within the constraints of one vs. a full-sized rig.
Then the animators took apart all of those vehicles and rendered every part. There are literally a million rendered objects in Optimus Prime in the first movie. That is insane. Why they spin and shit is beyond me.
The weirdest part is that Hasbro saw that and then said “Hey, we have to turn these into toys,” and grossly simplified them out of necessity.
I can only assume that they showed it in the film as a means to justify all of the obsessive work they assumed for themselves in making them.
I agree. I can get the sense of being “in the middle of an action scene” without feeling like the camera is strapped to MIchael J. Fox’s wrist on a rollercoaster during an earthquake.
Amen, Vince. I remember the moment it hit me, when my eyes glazed over during Peter Jackson’s King Kong — it’s so hard to give a fuck about a giant Bababooey fighting a dinosaur for 10 minutes. I think I started whittling.
Can we get a Shane Black “house blows up” review? I’m pretty sure houses blew up in “Last Action Hero”, “Long Kiss Goodnight”, and someone check “Last Boy Scout.”
Sadly I’m pretty sure there isn’t a house explosion is Last Boy Scout. However, the rest of those movies don’t have PCP touchdown murder suicides so it evens out I guess.
Yeah. The very end is Shelly’s house and dogs blowing up when he opens the suitcase.
It also has a car bomb explosion in a driveway.
And the exploding shotgun shell in the fireplace.
If the guys that do Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra could just choreograph the action scenes for Hollywood movies this would all be fixed. It kills me that a kids show on Nickelodeon can get right what $200 million dollar movies are struggling with.
I agree to a large extent, but I think a lot of that stuff can be boiled down to consequences as well – that’s why Superman II’s fight works so much better than Man of Steel’s: you were totally aware of the actions being taken, but more importantly of the consequences of those actions.
Also, Vince, for the love of God, it’s “centered on” not “centered around.” It’s “revolves around.”
Also, Man of Steel had exactly ZERO ice cream cones to the face and roller skaters fighting hurricane winds.
Correct. I also really missed someone yelling “Yo, Jim, that’s a BAAAAD out-fit!”
I was on a flight recently where they showed Oz the Great and Powerful and I realized that my complaints about that movie were actually my complaints about most blockbuster/ action movies as of late. In the beginning of the film Franco pisses off a circus strong man, so he runs away and hides in a hot air balloon. But before you get the chance to think “oh good, he got away” he gets sucked into a tornado, five minutes later he is in Oz and you’re looking at all these beautiful colors and for some reason the swamp thinks it’s about time for the Sebastien the crab to sing “Kiss the Girl” but instead of that he gets dropped down a waterfall, and then finally you are ready to breathe and think about the actual story of this movie (turns out it wasn’t very good but that is beyond the point).
Y’know, I hate to be “that guy” but I think that is what I appreciate about the fast and the furious movies. They still show these people planning and manipulating each other and paul walker pretends to have emotions, and sometimes Vin Diesel says more than “Letty” and you actually have time to think in between things going “CRASHBOOMSPLOSIONMURRICA!”
They should shorten most action sequences by about half, and chill out with the CGI and the property damage.
These are the exact reasons I’ve always preferred the hyper choreographed work of a Jackie Chan, who you’ve correctly pointed out actually managed to add character and humor to his action sequences. Another great example of an understated, CGI-less chase sequence is basically anything from The Chaser, one of the best South Korean films of all time.
Great article.
This is exactly what I’ve been thinking all summer but couldn’t put into words (due in part to severe damage to my Broca’s area). The other day my dad was watching Die Hardest 5 and not once did I bother looking at the screen because I already knew what was happening. There’s no real threat of danger, no humour, no skill, no self-awareness – nothing I haven’t already seen a hundred times. Why should I be impressed by something a computer did?
In contrast, I quite enjoyed The Raid which had absolutely no character development. I laughed hysterically when one of the bad guys was thrown neck first onto an upward spike. And there were no big stars in that movie, so anyone could have died at any moment. At some points in the movie I just sat there in awe of the choreography.
Character development isn’t necessary to be invested in a movie, but I think that if you’re going to forfeit character, you should have a simple, clean plot, like The Raid did.
Over stylized an inconsequential action movies have long perturbed me, and I think CGI and the rise of the super hero movies have played a part. Great characters can get me over the hump, which is why I can give any Marvel movie with RDJ a pass. The disaster movies tend to be on such a scale that character isn’t really developed. Sequels take character development away because we already know who we’re dealing with. Character flaws and dark periods in sequels don’t last for more than a few beats, which is nothing when sagas are 4 to 5 films long. The consequences of the beats have also become completely pussified because directors need a PG-13 rating in order to sell more tickets.