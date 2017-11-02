‘Assassin’s Creed: Origins,’ Ancient Egypt, And The Unrelenting Pursuit Of Absolute Power

The Brotherhood of Assassins has long fought for peace and free will, so imagine a time in history when world leaders controlled the sun, and you’ll undoubtedly imagine an over-abundance of hooded Assassins perched on top of buildings and stealthily annihilating their enemies. And in Ancient Egypt, a demigod controlling the rising and setting of a burning star was a widely accepted assumption, so Assassins had their work cut out for them. Just 3,000 years ago, the Egyptian Pharaoh’s power was beyond modern comprehension, according to the video above, making the power of the political pen look like nothing more than insufficient child’s play.

Dr. Julia Troche, Ph.D. in Egyptology and Assyriology at Brown University, explains further, saying the Pharaoh’s didn’t just use mythology to benefit their position in society but to make sure everyone participated in Egyptian society in the way they deemed “necessary.” If that sounds creepy and terrifying and problematic at best, that’s because it really is.

So sure, our current world leaders like to think they’re all-powerful, but what would happen if we gave in to their view and treated them like actual gods? What would that world look like? Probably a lot like ancient Egypt and the world seen in Assassin’s Creed: Origins with an abundance of superstition, blind loyalty, and pyramids built in honor of the Pharaoh and his unquestionable control over the sun.

