The Nintendo Switch Has All Five Games You Need To Play This Week

Senior Contributor
11.28.17

Nintendo

Every week, it feels like there are more games for more platforms than ever, except not so much this week. This week, there’s pretty much nothing after the rush to get games on shelves before Black Friday. But there are a ton of ports coming to the Nintendo Switch this week, so, for this week’s five games, let’s dig into the Switch!

Pick Of The Week: Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Friday ($60, Switch)

The action RPG series returns with a bunch of adorable heroes searching for “Elysium,” the ultimate paradise for humanity. Although they live on the backs of giant animals, so, really, what’s the big deal? Anyway, the series is a deep, rich game that will absorb you for hours, and is perfect for any long nights at home, or long days in the terminal, you might be dealing with. But that’s not your only option…

Resident Evil: Revelations and Resident Evil: Revelations 2, Tuesday ($40, Switch)

Gamers of a certain age fondly remember the early Resident Evil games, because, at the time, they were groundbreaking and also we were children. In the cold light of adulthood, though, boy howdy do they suck, so Revelations went back to the franchise’s roots to do it right this time, with the result of a genuinely impressive set of survival horror games that wound up inspiring the superbly creepy Resident Evil 7. If you want some Christmas chills that don’t involve your credit cards, this will be the place to go.

