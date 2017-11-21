Gamestop And Best Buy’s Black Friday Ads Are Delivering Amazing Deals To Gamers This Year

11.20.17 2 hours ago

NetherRealm

The exhausting and wonderful new release season for gaming is nearly past, now we transition into phase two — the deals. Black Friday marks the first big markdowns of the year for gamers with just about every single game getting its price slashed. The titles that benefit the most are the ones who came out late last year or early this year, but there are some great deals on some relatively brand new releases as well (Wolfenstein II is worth getting).

Best Buy kicks off the list with some software choices, but its deals on controllers and PSN/Xbox Live subscriptions are where it’s at.

Best Buy

$20 off a 12-month PlayStation Network subscription, which is always worth getting this time of year.
Dual Shock controllers are $20 off.
Overwatch Game of the Year edition is $30 off.
Uncharted 4 is only $19.99, and worth every penny.

You can find the rest of their deals here

The RX

