A classic is being injected with some fresh energy thanks to Blizzard. Not are the rumors about a remastered version of Starcraft true, coming this summer to bring back great memories in glorious HD, but the original game is also being released for free. Even better, that new price tag will go into effect by the end of the month — giving gamers a chance to refresh their skills a bit before the remastered version hits.
According to Kotaku — and the preview trailer above — the remastered version comes with a fresh coat of paint and some updated graphics to bring the game into the 21st century:
The new version will be in 4K and include refreshed audio. More importantly, it will also be supported by the company’s Blizzard App (formerly Battle.net), meaning you can easily launch the game from the same PC client you use to play Overwatch and Hearthstone. This will provide players with matchmaking that takes their skill and preferred race into consideration, helping to streamline the process of finding people to play with online.
