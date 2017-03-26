The Best 'Clueless Gamer' Segments From Conan

Blizzard Is Releasing An HD Remaster Of ‘Starcraft’ And Making The Original Free To Download

Managing Editor, Trending
03.26.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

A classic is being injected with some fresh energy thanks to Blizzard. Not are the rumors about a remastered version of Starcraft true, coming this summer to bring back great memories in glorious HD, but the original game is also being released for free. Even better, that new price tag will go into effect by the end of the month — giving gamers a chance to refresh their skills a bit before the remastered version hits.

According to Kotaku — and the preview trailer above — the remastered version comes with a fresh coat of paint and some updated graphics to bring the game into the 21st century:

The new version will be in 4K and include refreshed audio. More importantly, it will also be supported by the company’s Blizzard App (formerly Battle.net), meaning you can easily launch the game from the same PC client you use to play Overwatch and Hearthstone. This will provide players with matchmaking that takes their skill and preferred race into consideration, helping to streamline the process of finding people to play with online.

Around The Web

TAGSblizzardstarcraftStarcraft II
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP