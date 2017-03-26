Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

A classic is being injected with some fresh energy thanks to Blizzard. Not are the rumors about a remastered version of Starcraft true, coming this summer to bring back great memories in glorious HD, but the original game is also being released for free. Even better, that new price tag will go into effect by the end of the month — giving gamers a chance to refresh their skills a bit before the remastered version hits.

According to Kotaku — and the preview trailer above — the remastered version comes with a fresh coat of paint and some updated graphics to bring the game into the 21st century: