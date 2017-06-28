Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

With the Call of Duty: WW2 beta dropping on August 25th, Activision knows they need to go all-out before everyone leaves the old CoDs behind to embrace the old which is new again. So, Infinity Ward has busted out a cliché surfer dude to introduce the world to the Days of Summer event, which gives gamers a bunch of free stuff like gun skins, crates, characters to play as, and most significantly, maps across Infinite Warfare and Modern Warfare Remastered starting today, June 27th (if you’re reading this from the future, hello!) and ends August 1st.

This also marks the release of the too-expensive Modern Warfare remaster.

Really, there’s something for everyone here. The skins are unique enough to want to collect, the maps look fun, and variety is the spice of gaming. There’s also double XP for the next five or so weeks, which is nice.