Love or hate what it set off, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare defined gaming after it came out. And there’s no denying that it was a fun game — single or multiplayer. So it’s good news that the remastered version for modern consoles is finally arriving as its own game next Tuesday. But it won’t be cheap, and some gamers will have to wait.

As you might have guessed, thanks to the PlayStation exclusivity deal, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered is arriving on the PS4 next Tuesday, as both a physical game and a digital download. But it’s going to be $40 for the game, and if you want all the multiplayer map packs, it’ll be another $15. Yes, Activision still wants $15 for the map pack it originally gave away for free, so the total price of the game is really $55. At this rate, you might as well wait for that to drop in price, because at least you get two games for your money.

On the one hand, it’s nice the game is finally available as a standalone title for those who want it. But at $55 for the whole thing, hopefully Activision considers giving fans a break in the near future.

