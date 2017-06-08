Activision/Blizzard

With just a couple days until E3, Call of Duty fans are clamoring for any early info before Activision pulls out all the stops in Los Angeles. For weeks, the game has been shrouded in relative mystery, with coded messages relating to the new Zombie Mode and few details around how the campaign and multiplayer will work. Now, in an out-of-nowhere Playstation Blog post, Glen Schofield, co-founder and studio head of Sledgehammer Games, answered some cherry-picked questions from fans. Some of the new info is vague, and some of it is damn interesting. It seems like CoD: WW2 will be the least CoD game in CoD history.

Beyond the aside in the blog that makes the campaign sounds like it will play like Brothers in Arms (squad combat and teamwork) two big revelations made their way to the public. First up is “War Mode,” which sounds like the quasi, ever-evolving campaign from For Honor:

The goal with War Mode was to create new ways to immerse players in iconic, PVP WW2 battles. War Mode is just that, a narrative based mode where Allied and Axis soldiers clash in team-driven assault & defend gameplay in the fight for strategic objectives.

Adding gravity to why the player is out there, fighting the good fight is definitely a welcome change, and this goes hand in hand with how the new multiplayer classes will work. Now, players will join “Divisions,” which seem like a major departure from the highly-customizable CoDs of old. Schofield explains that each division a player joins will define their playstyle. Will we get an armor division, airborne division, and infantry division?

Divisions fundamentally redefines how players invest in their Multiplayer soldier career. Replacing the create-a-class system, players choose from five iconic World War II divisions each with specific basic combat training, division training and weapon skills. We think it’ll intrigue Call of Duty series veterans, and we can’t wait for our fans to see it for themselves.

In other words: E3 hype! As someone who hasn’t been interested in a CoD in a long while, adding a player-created narrative and metagame to the multiplayer which will potentially lead to the lines changing on the western front seems like it could be Heroes & Generals but better. Maybe.

